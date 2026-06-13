Tejas Shirse, Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh on course for 2026 CWG

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], June 13 (ANI): High hurdler Tejas Shirse, along with javelin throwers Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh, was successful in achieving the 2026 Commonwealth Games mark during the ninth leg of the one-day Indian Athletics Series held in Ludhiana here on Saturday.

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The 2026 Commonwealth Games will take place in Glasgow, Scotland, from July 23 to August 2, 2026.

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The Ludhiana leg of the Indian Athletics Series was the last domestic qualification event for the aspiring athletes aiming to qualify for the CWG, according to a press release from the Athletics Federation of India (AFI).

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Tejas Ashok Shirse clocked an outstanding time of 13.27 seconds on his way to winning first position in the men's 110m hurdles. His performance was better than the CWG qualification time of 13.39 secs and the previous national record of 13.41 seconds set by him in 2024.

Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh were also successful in achieving the CWG mark of 82.61m in the men's javelin throw.

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Rohit Yadav dominated the javelin throw. His first attempt of 83.76m was better than the CWG mark of 82.61m. Yashvir Singh finished second with a throw of 82.93m. Shivam Lohakare was third with a throw of 80.52m.

Results:

Men: 100m: Harjit Singh (Air Force) 10.33 seconds, Abhay Singh (Reliance) 10.45 seconds, Saurabh Rajesh (Maharashtra) 10.47 seconds.

200m: Abhay Singh (Reliance) 20.82 seconds, Jishnu Prasad (Kerala) 20.91 seconds, Ajay Khade (Maharashtra) 21.50 seconds.

400m: Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) 46.09 seconds, Ritik Chaudhary (CISF) 47.51 seconds, Jashanpreet Singh (Punjab) 47.55 seconds.

Men: 800m: Mohammed Afsal P (Air Force) 1:47.00, Salman Farookh (All India Police) 1:48.23, Shiva Tomar (Uttar Pradesh) 1:51.94.

110m hurdles: Tejas Ashok Shirse (Reliance) 13.27 seconds, Krishik M (Reliance) 13.55 seconds, Madhvendra Singh (Rajasthan) 14.00 seconds.

3,000m steeplechase: Balkishan (Haryana) 8:49.36 secs, Shubham Shridhar (Maharashtra) 9:03.73 secs, Prince Raj Mishra (Railway Sports) 9:06.28 secs.

High jump: Ram Naresh (Army) 2.00m, Robanpreet Singh (Punjab) 2.00m, Adarshpreet Singh (Punjab) 2.00m.

Triple jump: Karthik U (Air Force) 16.52m, Abdulla Aboobacker (Kerala) 16.50m, Ashok Kumar (Rajasthan) 14.54m.

Javelin throw: Rohit Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 83.76m, Yashvir Singh (Rajasthan) 82.93m, Shivam Lohakare (Maharashtra) 80.52m.

10,000m race walk: Nitin Gupta (Uttar Pradesh) 39:57.74 secs, Gaurav Kumar (Uttar Pradesh) 43:43.48 secs, Ritik Kumar (Rajasthan) 45:06.07 secs.

Women

100m: Jilna MV (All India Police) 11.68 secs, Sakshi Champalal (Reliance) 11.97 secs, Kanishka Manchanda (Uttarakhand) 12.01 secs.

200m: Unnathi Bollanda (Karnataka) 23.66 secs, Jilna MV (All India Police) 23.76 secs, Sakshi Champalal (Reliance) 24.37 secs.

800m: Harmilan Bains (Chandigarh) 2:16.88, Shivani Hudda (All India Police) 2:17.65, Amandeep Kaur (Punjab) 2:18.54.

1500m: Lili Das (Uttarakhand) 4:20.77 secs, Pragati (Haryana) 4:31.35 secs, Anjali (Uttar Pradesh) 4:42.85 secs.

100m hurdles: Pragyan Prasanti (Odisha) 13.35 seconds, Gurdeep Kaur (Punjab) 14.42 seconds, Ritwika Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 14.69 seconds.

3,000m steeplechase: Saloni (Rajasthan) 11:06.00, Shreya (Uttar Pradesh) 11:38.03, Shaili Dhama (All India Police) 11:38.19.

Shot put: Manpreet Kaur (NCOE Patiala) 17.66m, Srishti Vig (Delhi) 16.82m, Vidhi (Uttar Pradesh) 16.23m.

Discus throw: Seema (NCOE Patiala) 58.16m, Nidhi Rani (Haryana) 57.08m, Sanya Yadav (Haryana) 55.47m.

Long jump: Shaili Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.42m, Ankita Chaudhary (Delhi) 5.54m, Mumal Devra (Rajasthan) 5.47m.

High jump: Rekha (Haryana) 1.68m, Jonika Pahal (Haryana) 1.65m, Rimpal Kaur (Punjab) 1.65m.

U20

Men: 200m: Kaif Ahmad Khan (Telangana) 22.20 seconds, Varun Sharma (Punjab) 22.35 seconds, Jasjit Singh Dhillon (Punjab) 22.49 seconds.

400m: Subham (Haryana) 49.24 seconds, Sohail (Punjab) 50.04 seconds, Vaibhav Baisla (Delhi) 50.45 seconds.

800m: Dev (Haryana) 1:53.05, Harmandeep Singh (Chandigarh) 1:53.17, Manish (Rajasthan) 1:53.92.

Discus throw: Nishchay (Haryana) 59.12m, Vaibhav (Himachal Pradesh) 58.14m, Vishal Kumar (Rajasthan) 55.72m.

Javelin throw: Aditya (Haryana) 73.88m, Dharanidharan T (Tamil Nadu) 73.42m, Ashish Yadav (Uttar Pradesh) 72.27m.

Shot put: Sai Kiran (Telangana) 17.71m, Harpratap Singh (Punjab) 17.21m, Ommkar Prasad (Odisha) 17.14m.

Women's U20

Women: 200m: Nancy (Haryana) 23.99 seconds, Heeralal Saini (Chandigarh) 24.61 seconds, Jasmeen Kaur (Punjab) 27.32 seconds.

1500m: Deepika (Rajasthan) 4:34.49 secs, Snehal Kharat (Maharashtra) 4:34.55, Ridhima (Haryana) 4:37.91 secs.

Discus throw: Nikita Kumari (Rajasthan) 51.48m, Amanat Kamboj (Punjab) 50.78m, Supriya Attri (NCOE Patiala) 48.57m.

Javelin throw: Poonam (JSW) 52.16m, Bhavya Pilania (JSW) 45.49m, Kanishka (Uttar Pradesh) 44.89m. (ANI)

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