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Home / Sports / Tejas Shirse’s remarkable comeback seals Commonwealth Games berth

Tejas Shirse’s remarkable comeback seals Commonwealth Games berth

Shirse terms his comeback after a career-threatening ankle injury ‘Mission Miracle’

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:24 PM Jul 14, 2026 IST
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Tejas Shirse. Image credit/@tejasshirse/Instagram
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Indian national record holder and India’s fastest 110m hurdler, Tejas Shirse, has qualified for the Commonwealth Games, marking the culmination of a remarkable comeback after a career-threatening ankle injury.

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Clocking 13.27 seconds, Tejas not only reaffirmed his position as India’s top hurdler but also emerged as a strong medal contender on the continental stage. His return, which he aptly termed ‘Mission Miracle’, came after months of intensive rehabilitation and a relentless focus on recovery.

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Speaking about his journey, Tejas said, “When I did get injured, I always knew I’d come back stronger. Since my childhood, I’ve developed a winning mentality and my only aim is to be the best hurdler in the world. The injury gave me time to focus on the things I wasn’t doing previously and I started inculcating them in my training and daily routine. Now all I aim to do is to perform consistently and make our country proud.”

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Raised in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, where he trained using homemade wooden hurdles due to limited facilities, Tejas has steadily rewritten Indian athletics history through resilience, discipline and belief.

With his sights firmly set on a podium finish, Tejas now enters the biggest season of his career, determined to win medals for India while inspiring a new generation to take up hurdles.

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