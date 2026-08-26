Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announces MoU between Young India Sports University and Korea National Sport University

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday announced that the Young India Physical Education & Sports University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with South Korea's Korea National Sport University (KNSU), aimed at promoting high-performance sports education and athlete development.

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Sharing the update on X, Revanth Reddy said the partnership would create a bridge between Telangana's sporting talent and global best practices in athlete training, sports science and high-performance education.

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"Delighted to share that the Young India Physical Education & Sports University has signed an MoU with the Korea National Sport University (KNSU) - one of the world's leading institutions for high-performance sports," Telangana Chief Minister wrote.

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The Chief Minister recalled his earlier visit to South Korea, where he met a delegation from KNSU, including its president Moon Won-Jae, and held discussions on establishing a partnership between the two institutions.

"I would like to remind that on my previous visit to #SouthKorea I met the top delegation of the KNSU (Korea National Sports University), including its president Moon Won-Jae. We had detailed discussions for a partnership between KNSU and the proposed #YoungIndiaSportsUniversity," the Telangana CM added.

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https://x.com/revanth_anumula/status/2092583372224655704?s=48

Highlighting KNSU's contribution to South Korea's sporting success, Revanth Reddy said athletes trained at the university accounted for 16 of South Korea's 32 medals at the Paris Olympics.

"This partnership now is more than an MoU. It is a bridge between Telangana's sporting talent and global best practices in athlete training, sports science and high-performance education. KNSU-trained athletes contributed 16 of South Korea's 32 medals at the Paris Olympics. We want to bring that culture of excellence to #Telangana," he said.

The Telangana CM also appreciated Sports Minister Vakiti Srihari, officials of the Sports Ministry and Young India Sports University for driving the initiative and creating new opportunities for young athletes.

"I appreciate the Sports Minister, Vakiti Srihari Garu @Vakiti_srihari, the officials of the Sports Ministry and YISU for driving this important initiative and opening new avenues for our young athletes to learn from global sporting excellence," Telangana CM said.

Revanth Reddy said Telangana aims to develop athletes capable of achieving success at the highest level as India prepares for the 2036 Olympics.

"From our villages and towns to the Olympic podium - Telangana is preparing for the journey. As India looks towards 2036 Olympics, Telangana is determined to be ready - not merely to host the world's greatest sporting event, but to produce athletes who can make India proud. Young India. Sporting India," Revanth Reddy concluded. (ANI)

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