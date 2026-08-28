Telangana CM Revanth Reddy congratulates Praggnanandhaa on historic Grand Chess Tour triumph

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 28 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa on his Grand Chess Tour (GCT) title win.

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CM Reddy hailed Praggnanandhaa for clinching the GCT title in St. Louis, USA, applauding him for making history by winning the title and showcasing India's expertise on the international stage once again, according to a Telangana CMO.

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"It is a proud moment for every citizen", the CM said as per the statement. He said that Praggnanandhaa's success serves as an inspiration to athletes and the youth aspiring to become ace sportspersons.

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CM Revanth Reddy hoped that Praggnanandhaa would achieve many more remarkable victories and bring further glory to the nation in the future.

Praggnanandhaa went from trailing 3-9 in the classical phase to winning the title as he beat USA's Fabiano Caruana in the title clash 15-13, despite trailing 3-9 by the end of two classical games.

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In the first rapid game, the Indian won 0-4 and then followed it with a win in the second rapid game as well by 4-0, making it 11-9 in his favour.

The first blitz game was a draw, bringing the scores to 12-10, and the drama was heightened with Fabiano winning the second to level the scores.

Praggnanandhaa won the third rapid game, bringing back the lead 14-12, and drew the final game to make it 15-13 and to complete a memorable win.

Praggnanandhaa, USA's Wesley So, USA's Fabiano Caruana and Vincent Keymer were four players taking part in the Grand Chess Tour finale from August 22-27.

The Grand Chess Tour 2026 is a six-tournament affair, consisting of Super Rapid and Blitz Poland, Super Chess Classic Romania, Super Rapid and Blitz Croatia, St Louis Rapid and Blitz, Sinquefield Cup and finally the Grand Chess Tour Finals.

The Indian Grandmaster was the leading point-getter in the Sinquefield Cup alongside the US's Wesley So, with 5.5 each. Praggnanandhaa's excellent performances in the Sinquefield Cup and the win in the Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz competition earned him a spot in the GCT Finals. (ANI)

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