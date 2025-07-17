DT
Home / Sports / Telangana Cricket Association seeks probe into Hyderabad Association corruption

Telangana Cricket Association seeks probe into Hyderabad Association corruption

ANI
Updated At : 02:30 PM Jul 17, 2025 IST
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Jagan Mohan Rao and four other office-bearers in connection with the allegations of forgery of documents and misappropriation of funds early this month.

Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) wrote a letter to CID seeking a further deeper investigation and to take appropriate Criminal action against Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Jagan Mohan Rao and other Apex Council Members of HCA, along with MLC K. Kavitha, MLA KTR, and Pratap, former Director of HCA AE, as instigators and conspirators of major Corruption in selections and Financial crimes happening in HCA for the past 10 years.

The letter states, "The funds allocated and transferred by BCCI need to be examined in the context that inspite of such huge amounts of funds approximately around Rs.500 to 600 Crores in last 10 years were given to HCA, there is not any evidence of the development of Cricket Infrastructure anywhere in Hyderabad nor has built any properties or purchased any clean assets for HCA till date."

"K. Kavitha MLC and KT Rama Rao MLA have been influencing and running the show at HCA from behind the scenes ever since the Telangana State was formed, and the Individuals were in a position of Power as Ministers, Public Representatives, and Nominated Pets," the letter added.

Telangana Cricket Association requested the CID to investigate and take appropriate action against those responsible.

Along with the HCA president, Treasurer C.J. Srinivas Rao, and CEO Suneel Kante. Sri Chakra Cricket Club General Secretary Rajendra Yadav and President G. Kavitha have also been arrested, the police said on Thursday.

In the CBI investigation, it was alleged that Jagan Mohan Rao was colluding with CJ. Srinivas Rao and Sunil Kante intimated and blackmailed the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad officials for complimentary tickets and access to corporate boxes for Season 2024-25.

The HCA president is also allegedly involved in creating forged documents of the Sri Chakra Cricket Club, which was previously known as the Gowlipura Cricket Club, by forging the signature of Sri C. Krishna Yadav, the President of the Gowlipura Cricket Club.

C Rajendra Yadav and G. Kavitha allegedly colluded with Jagan Mohan Rao to forge the documents, enabling Jagan Mohan Rao to "dishonestly" gain entry into HCA as President. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

