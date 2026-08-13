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Home / Sports / Telangana will host Khelo India Games on a grand scale: Minister Vakiti Srihari

Telangana will host Khelo India Games on a grand scale: Minister Vakiti Srihari

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ANI
Updated At : 11:33 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 13 (ANI): Telangana Minister for Sports Vakiti Srihari, along with Advisor to the Government for Sports Affairs AP Jithender Reddy and Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana State K Shivasena Reddy, called on Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on Thursday.

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On behalf of the Telangana Government, Minister Srihari thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for allotting the Khelo India Games to Telangana.

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During the meeting, the delegation presented the Union Minister with an invitation letter from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The Minister stated that the Khelo India Games would be held in Telangana for 12 days, from December 11 to December 22.

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Srihari said the State Government had prepared comprehensive plans to organise the Games on a grand and prestigious scale. He assured that the event would be conducted to the highest standards, leaving no room for shortcomings or adverse remarks.

He further stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would seek an appointment with Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi and personally invite him to attend the Khelo India programme.

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The Minister said the Telangana Government had introduced a new sports policy and was taking revolutionary measures to advance the sports sector in the State. Special priority was being accorded to identifying and encouraging talented sportspersons from rural areas.

"With the cooperation of all stakeholders, we will successfully organise the Khelo India Games and further enhance Telangana's reputation as a leading sporting destination," Vakiti Srihari said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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