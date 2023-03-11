Temba Bavuma makes long-awaited ton as South Africa extend lead vs West Indies

JOHANNESBURG

New captain Temba Bavuma struck an unbeaten 171 as South Africa reached 287/7 at the close of the third day of the second and final Test against West Indies, a commanding lead of 356 in their second innings. It is a second Test century for middle-order batter Bavuma in his 56th match. His maiden ton came against England in 2016.

Brief scores: South Africa 320 & 287/7 (Bavuma 171*, Mulder 42; Mayers 2/25); West Indies 251

Christchurch

Sri Lanka bowlers keep pressure on New Zealand

Sri Lanka’s pacemen crashed through New Zealand’s batting lineup to leave the Black Caps in trouble at 165/5 on Day 2 of the first Test, still trailing by 193 runs in reply to the tourists’ first innings total of 355.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 355 (Mendis 87, Karunaratne 50; Southee 5/64, Henry 4/80); New Zealand 162/5 (Latham 67; Mitchell 40*; Kumara 2/34, Asitha 2/42). — Agencies