Ten Hag stays firm as Jadon Sancho trains away

Manchester, September 15

After Jadon Sancho was forced to train away from Manchester United’s first team because of a “discipline issue,” manager Erik ten Hag said Friday his players must abide by his strict rules.

Sancho claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after being cut from United’s squad for its 3-1 loss to Arsenal this month.

He is now on a “personal training program” until the matter is resolved, United said.

Ten Hag, who has previously taken a hardline stance after transgressions by Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford, declined to go into detail about Sancho. But, he made it clear he intended to stamp his authority on the club.

“Strict lines is what the club asked me because there was no good culture before I entered last season,” the Dutch coach said ahead of Saturday’s Premier League game against Brighton. “So, to set good standards, that is what I did and it is my job to control the standards.

“Of course, it is never (the case that) someone only makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines. If (it is) staff or players or whoever, there is a structure to cross lines so you have to be strong.” Ten Hag had said Sancho was dropped from the Arsenal game because of his performances in training.

Sancho gave his opinion in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, when he said he would not allow people to say things that were “completely untrue.” — AP

#Social Media