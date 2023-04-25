Tendulkar a role model for all: Kaif

Mumbai, April 24

Sachin Tendulkar not just inspired many with his batting, but he was also a ‘role model’ off the field, former India middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif said.

As the wishes poured in from all around the world for Tendulkar on his 50th birthday on Monday, Kaif recalled a small story about how the Little Master wowed him in 2002. “I remember when I made my ODI debut in Kanpur, there was a sports day celebration at a school and someone asked me to get a message from Sachin Tendulkar,” Kaif said. “Back in those days, you did not have a mobile phone so that you could record and send messages. So, he wrote a letter. I asked him for two lines but he wrote 15 lines to wish the school kids,” he added.

“He was a role model for everyone; not just me, but for (MS) Dhoni, (Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma,” he added. — PTI

Sharjah stadium stand named after Sachin

Dubai: The West Stand of the Sharjah cricket stadium has been renamed after Sachin Tendulkar in a special ceremony in the UAE, honouring the cricket legend on his 50th birthday. The ceremony also coincided with the 25th anniversary of Tendulkar’s ‘Desert Storm’ — back-to-back centuries against Australia in 1998.

SCG honours Tendulkar and Lara

SYDNEY: A set of gates at the Sydney Cricket Ground have been named in honour of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara to mark the Indian’s 50th birthday and the 30th anniversary of the West Indies batsman’s innings of 277 at the ground. The visiting players would pass through the gates on their way to the pitch. Agencies