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Home / Sports / Tendulkar hails Stokes after England's great retirement

Tendulkar hails Stokes after England's great retirement

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ANI
Updated At : 03:53 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar hailed Ben Stokes as he announced his retirement from international cricket for his energy, positivity and fearless approach to the game, saying he consistently influenced matches with his ability to deliver under pressure.

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He described Stokes as one of England's finest all-rounders and credited his captaincy for bringing bold tactics and sharp game awareness that added a new dimension to the team.

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Tendulkar also wished him well for life after international cricket, joking that staying away from the game's centre stage may prove the hardest challenge for him.

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"@benstokes38, I've always admired the way you brought energy into the game. Your positivity, your fearless intent, and the way you shaped moments under pressure stood out every time you walked in. As an all-rounder, you've been one of England's finest, and as a captain, your bold tactics and instinctive reading of the game added a new edge to your side. Wishing you the very best for what comes next. Though knowing you, staying away from the middle might be the hardest part. Good luck for your next innings!" Tendulkar wrote in an X post.

Ben Stokes, one of England's modern-day cricketing icons, has announced his retirement from international cricket, following the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

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Tom Latham-led New Zealand defeated England by 160 runs in the third Test at Trent Bridge, securing a 2-1 series win against the hosts on Monday.

The match also marked the end of Ben Stokes' international career, as he experienced his first home series defeat both as a player and as captain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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