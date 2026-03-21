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Home / Sports / Tendulkar, Laxman, Kaif extend greetings on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

Tendulkar, Laxman, Kaif extend greetings on occasion of Eid al-Fitr

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ANI
Updated At : 11:00 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, and Mohammad Kaif took to their social handles to wish their fans on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, spreading messages of happiness and goodwill.

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Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramazan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam. On this day, families and friends gather for festive meals and exchange gifts.

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Tendulkar wrote on X, "Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating. May the spirit of faith, compassion, and generosity guide us all!"

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Laxman shared, "May this Eid bring happiness, good health and prosperity to all. Eid Mubarak!"

Mohammad Kaif posted heartwarming pictures with close ones and wished, "Aap sabhi ko Eid Mubarak!"

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, wishing happiness, health, and brotherhood for all.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"

Earlier, thousands of people gathered at Jama Masjid in the national capital on Saturday to offer Namaz and celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of a month of fasting and spiritual reflection during Ramazan.

The celebrations at Jama Masjid reflected the spirit of Eid al-Fitr, with devotees coming together to pray, share blessings, and spread messages of love, harmony, and unity. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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