Tendulkar's son Arjun to feature in JP Atray memorial cricket tournament in Chandigarh

PTI

Chandigarh, September 14

Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun will feature in the 27th All-India JP Atray memorial cricket tournament beginning here from September 22, organising secretary Sushil Kapoor said on Wednesday.

The 16 teams taking part in the tournament have been drawn into four pools of four sides each.

“Arjun Tendulkar (22-year-old left-arm pacer) will be playing in the tournament from the Goa Cricket Association side,” Kapoor said at a press conference.

The participating teams include Goa Cricket Association, Players Academy XI Delhi, HPCA, JKCA, Minerva Cricket Academy, UTCA Chandigarh, Players XI Bihar, Baroda Cricket Association, RBI Mumbai, PCA Colts and MPCA.

"We have been able to eke out a 12 days playing time encompassing 31 matches in six venues with the help and support of Punjab Cricket Association management, Chandigarh UT Sports Department and Haryana Sports Department," convener of the tournament Vivek Atray said.

Over the years, the BCCI-recognised tournament has seen participation of more than 100 players who later have gone on to don the national colours.

Chander Shekhar, a former Punjab police DGP and chairman of the organising committee of the tournament, said the winners will get a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh while the runners-up will get Rs 1 lakh.

There will be a man-of-the-match award for each game, he said.

"Best batsman, best bowler and player of the tournament special prizes will be given during the finals," he said.

"This is the most prestigious and long standing cricket tournament in north India and has won a wide acclaim all over the country as being one of the best organised event,” he added.

The tournament will be held at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali, Sector 16 cricket stadium, Chandigarh, Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium, Panchkula and GMSS, Sector 26, Chandigarh.

The finals will be played on October 3 at Mohali.