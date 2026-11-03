Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel dies after cardiac arrest following on-field collision

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Spanish football club CD Tenerife on Tuesday announced the death of striker Jesus de Miguel, aged 30, a day after he suffered a cardiac arrest following an on-field collision with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a LaLiga 2 match, reported Sky Sports.

De Miguel was taken to hospital by ambulance after collapsing following the collision in the seventh minute of stoppage time during Monday's match, which was tied 2-2. He was admitted to intensive care, but his condition deteriorated and he passed away on Tuesday.

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"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, from CD Tenerife we communicate the tragic passing of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," the club said in a statement, according to Sky Sports.

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Rotos de dolor, con un nudo en la garganta y sin poder creer que esto sea verdad, desde el CD Tenerife comunicamos el trágico fallecimiento, este martes, día 3 de noviembre de 2026, a las 8:00 horas, de Jesús de Miguel Alameda. No hay palabras de consuelo; no hay absolutamente nada que mitigue este sentimiento repleto de tristeza. Estamos junto a su desolada familia, junto a sus seres queridos, junto a todo el tinerfeñismo que hoy llora por este cruel desenlace. La familia de Jesús de Miguel agradece todas y cada una de las muestras de apoyo recibidas, e igualmente solicita, de corazón, máximo respeto a su privacidad, en estos terribles momentos. 🖤 DEP — CD Tenerife 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@CDTOficial) November 3, 2026

"There are no words of comfort; there is absolutely nothing that can alleviate this feeling overflowing with sadness," the club added.

The incident occurred when Owono rushed out of his penalty area towards the halfway line to challenge for a long ball that De Miguel was attempting to reach. The goalkeeper collided heavily with the Tenerife forward, who immediately went down.

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Owono was shown a red card for the challenge, which was described as "making a sudden, high-kicking tackle on an opponent using excessive force whilst the ball was in play."

The goalkeeper had begun walking off the pitch after being sent off but turned back and joined players from both teams as they rushed to check on De Miguel.

Medical staff attended to the striker on the pitch for more than five minutes before he was taken to hospital. The match was subsequently abandoned.

Tenerife had issued a statement late on Monday confirming that De Miguel had been hospitalised and was initially "stable despite the severity of his condition".

However, an update in the early hours of Tuesday morning said his condition had "worsened neurologically".

The club's statement announcing his death also conveyed the family's request for privacy.

"The family of Jesus de Miguel thanks each and every one of the expressions of support received, and likewise requests, from the heart, the utmost respect for their privacy in these terrible moments," the club statement concluded. (ANI)

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