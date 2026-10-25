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Home / Sports / Tennis: Karan Singh wins 4th title of 2026, clinches ITF M25 Mumbai

Tennis: Karan Singh wins 4th title of 2026, clinches ITF M25 Mumbai

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ANI
Updated At : 04:52 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Roundglass Tennis Academy athlete Karan Singh continued his sensational run of form on the ITF circuit, capturing the men's singles title at the USD 30,000 ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour M25 tournament at the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association in Cooperage, Mumbai on Sunday.

​The third-seeded Karan got the better of academy teammate Digvijay Pratap Singh in the final after Digvijay was forced to retire when Karan was leading 7-5, 3-1 in the second set, according to a press release from the ITF.

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​Competing on the outdoor hard courts, both players went toe-to-toe in a fiercely contested opening set that lasted just over an hour, with Karan eventually breaking through to take the set 7-5. Carrying that momentum forward, Karan established a 3-1 advantage in the second set before Digvijay was unfortunately forced to retire after one hour and 32 minutes of play, officially handing Karan the championship trophy.

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​This title is Karan’s fourth title of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old has been in top form in the past couple of months, with the Mumbai victory representing his second title win and fourth final appearance in the last two months.

Karan navigated the entire tournament draw in Mumbai without dropping a single set. He opened his campaign in the Round of 32 with a composed 6-4, 6-4 victory over Nitin Kumar Sinha. In the Round of 16, he put on a serving clinic, holding 10 of his 11 service games, to overcome qualifier Adil Kalyanpur 7-5, 6-3 in an hour and 38 minutes.

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​After advancing past seventh seed Sidharth Rawat in the quarterfinals via retirement (3-4 ret.), Karan delivered a masterclass in the semifinals against Chirag Duhan. He maintained an impeccable 100 per cent hold rate on serve (winning 9 of 9 service games and 71.4 per cent of his service points) to cruise past Duhan 6-3, 6-2 in just an hour and 19 minutes to book his spot in the finals.

​On the other side of the draw, Digvijay, who captured the ITF M15 title in Baku earlier this month, also enjoyed a stellar week in Mumbai to ensure a 1-2 podium sweep for RGTA, notably knocking out second seed Garrett Johns 6-4, 6-2 in the semifinals. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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