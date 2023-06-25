Tennis roundup: De Minaur between Alcaraz & Queen’s title

LONDON, June 24

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz continued to thrive on London grasscourts in the build-up to Wimbledon as he beat unseeded American Sebastian Korda today to reach the Queen’s Club final.

The 20-year-old lost his opening set at Queen’s earlier in the week but has since looked ominously good and proved too powerful for Korda, winning 6-3 6-4.

In his first ATP Tour final on grass, Alcaraz will face Australian Alex de Minaur, who earlier beat Danish second seed Holger Rune 6-3 7-6(2).

Barbora Krejcikova dispatched Zhu Lin in the semis of the Birmingham Open. Reuters

Should Alcaraz win tomorrow’s final he would reclaim the world No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic and would be seeded one at Wimbledon, which begins on July 3.

“Every match I feel better and I feel like I’ve been playing on grass for 10 years,” Alcaraz, who will attempt to emulate Rafa Nadal by winning Wimbledon next month, said on court. “I’m playing great and feeling great. Very happy to make my first final on grass and even more so at Queen’s.”

Bublik in Halle final

Halle (Germany): Alexander Bublik defeated Germany’s Alexander Zverev 6-3 7-5 today to book his place in the final of the Halle Open.

The 48th-ranked Kazakh player hit 14 aces and saved the only break point he faced as he beat the ninth-seeded Zverev in 1 hour, 27 minutes.

Krejcikova vs Ostapenko

Birmingham: Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko will contest the Birmingham Classic final after taking contrasting paths.

Krejcikova hasn’t dropped a set all week after dispatching Zhu Lin 6-3 6-2 in the semifinals today. Ostapenko played her fourth consecutive three-set match when she beat fourth-seeded Anastasia Potapova 5-7 6-2 6-4. In her first final in almost a year, she’ll be aiming for her sixth singles title. — Agencies