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Home / Sports / "Tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket": BCCI congratulates outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar

"Tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket": BCCI congratulates outgoing chief selector Ajit Agarkar

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ANI
Updated At : 09:36 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday congratulated outgoing chairman of the senior men's selection committee Ajit Agarkar on completing his tenure, highlighting the three ICC trophies and other major achievements during his stint.

Sharing a post on X, the BCCI thanked Agarkar for his contribution to Indian cricket and acknowledged the team's success under his tenure.

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"A tenure marked by some truly special moments for Indian cricket — three ICC trophies, two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back Asian Games Gold medals, along with a run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. Thank you, Mr Ajit Agarkar @imAagarkar, for your commitment, conviction and contribution as Chairman of the Men’s Selection Committee. Wishing you the very best for the journey ahead," BCCI wrote on X.

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India head coach Gautam Gambhir also paid tribute to Agarkar earlier on Wednesday, praising his conviction and commitment to putting the team first.

"Dear Ajit Bhai, an absolute honour to work with you. Those 3 ICC trophies are a testimony of your conviction: Team first & Team ahead, always. I must say, History will be kinder to you. Thank you for everything. My heartfelt wishes for your future endeavours!" Gambhir wrote on X.

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Agarkar's tenure as chairman of the BCCI's senior men's selection committee officially ended on October 4. He had taken charge in July 2023 and did not seek an extension.

During his tenure, India won three ICC trophies -- the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025 and the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

The Indian men's team also won two Asia Cup titles and back-to-back gold medals at the Asian Games during Agarkar's tenure, while reaching the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The BCCI has invited applications for one vacant position on the senior men's selection committee. Former India left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha is currently serving as the interim chief selector and chaired the selection meeting on Tuesday to pick India's squad for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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