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Home / Sports / Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024 announced; four achievers to be honoured

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards 2024 announced; four achievers to be honoured

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ANI
Updated At : 08:27 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Wednesday announced four awardees for the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards (TNNAA) 2024, with President Droupadi Murmu set to confer the honours at Rashtrapati Bhavan alongside the National Sports Awards 2025.

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The awardees include mountaineers Baljeet Kaur and Skalzang Rigzin in the Land Adventure category, Rimo Saha in Water Adventure and Shiv Prasad Chamoli in the Lifetime Achievement category, according to a statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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The date of the award ceremony will be announced separately.

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The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award carries a bronze statuette, a certificate, a blazer with a silken tie (or saree), and an award money of Rs 15 lakh. The award enjoys a status equivalent to the Arjuna Awards and is presented by the Government of India along with the National Sports Awards.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards recognise outstanding achievements in adventure activities and aim to encourage qualities such as courage, endurance, discipline, risk-taking and teamwork.

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According to the Ministry, the awards also seek to promote the ability to take quick and effective decisions while dealing with challenging situations and encourage wider participation in adventure activities across the country.

The awardees were selected on the recommendations of the National Selection Committee, which evaluated the nominations and conducted due scrutiny before recommending the recipients for the national honour.

Baljeet Kaur and Skalzang Rigzin have been recognised for their achievements in land-based adventure activities, while Rimo Saha has been selected for the Water Adventure category. Shiv Prasad Chamoli will receive the Lifetime Achievement award for his contribution to the field.

The Ministry said the awards reflect the government's efforts to promote adventure activities and nurture a culture of courage, resilience and excellence among the country's youth.

The Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are named after Tenzing Norgay, who, along with Sir Edmund Hillary, became the first confirmed climbers to reach the summit of Mount Everest in 1953.

The 2024 awards will be presented alongside the National Sports Awards 2025, bringing together the country's leading sporting and adventure achievers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ceremony. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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