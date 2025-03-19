Greater Noida, [Uttar Pradesh] March 19 (ANI): Ahead of the second India International Soft Tennis Championship (ISTC) and the first South Asian Soft Tennis Championship 2025, Abhishek Kaushik, President of the amateur Soft Tennis Association UP, said that on Pakistan and Bangladesh teams' visa denial, this decision is for the Indian government, and we welcome it. Many incidents are taking place in Pakistan and Bangladesh. We don't support terrorism, and sports can't be together.

The tournament is held at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, from March 17 to 22, 2025. These prestigious tournaments have drawn around 150 athletes from 12 countries, including Iran, Cambodia, Japan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, the Czech Republic, Hungry, and India.

"This is a decision of the Government, and we welcome it. The incidents that are taking place there be it Pakistan or Bangladesh, are not being supported by anyone. We don't support it either...Terrorism and sports can't go together..." Abhishek Kaushik told ANI.

Ahead of the second India International Soft Tennis Championship (ISTC) and the first South Asian Soft Tennis Championship 2025, Abhishek Kaushik, President of Amateur Soft Tennis Association UP, said India won the first ISTC and is confident that it will win again.

"India is the winner of the last medal in India International Soft Tennis, and this time, we are confident we will win a medal. One more thing I want to share is our World Championship in Korea," he added.

Kaushik highlighted the successful organization of the India International Soft Tennis Championship and the South Asia Soft Tennis Championship in Greater Noida, India. He also states that the event has attracted players from 15 countries, including Hungary, Chile, the Czech Republic, Japan, Thailand, and Korea. The only two teams that did not participate were Pakistan and Bangladesh, Kaushik told ANI.

"This is the India International Soft Tennis Championship, and we are also organizing the South Asia Soft Tennis Championship here in Greater Noida by Uttar Pradesh Association. Our federation invited 15 countries, including players from Hungary, Chile, the Czech Republic, Japan, Thailand and Korea, except for Pakistan and Bangladesh. Only these two teams have not come. All the overseas players from different parts of the world are pleased. All the facilities are there, and authorities have greatly helped us."

Kaushik admired PM Narendra Modi for his support in taking sports to another level, he also praised PM Modi for meeting all the athletes before and after the games, players get excited and the federations rise.

"Our Prime Minister Modiji has taken sports to another level, be it the Fit India movement or meeting Olympic players or paralympic players. He meets them before the games as well as after the games. When our PM stands shoulder to shoulder with players, the excitement among players and federations will rise," he added. ( ANI)

