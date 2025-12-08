DT
Home / Sports / "Test cricket a massive step up from first-class cricket in Caribbean": West Indies allrounder Justin Greaves

ANI
Updated At : 10:20 PM Dec 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): West Indies allrounder Justin Greaves has called the progression from first-class cricket in the West Indies to Test cricket a "massive step up".

The Caribbean all-rounder also stated he wanted to play Test cricket and has changed the way he trains, both in strength and conditioning and in skills.

Greaves is coming off a match-saving 202 not out against New Zealand in the first Test in Christchurch. The batter scored his maiden double-Test century. Justin remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours.

"It [Test cricket] is a massive step up from first-class cricket in the Caribbean. It's much more demanding, both physically and mentally. This is where I always wanted to be, so I had to change the way I train, both strength- and conditioning-wise and skill-wise. Enjoying it, learning as I go along," Greaves said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

Greaves became the fourth batter from his country to notch up a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match. Overall, Greaves is the seventh batter to score a double century in the fourth innings of a Test match. The elite list includes George Headley (223), Gordon Greenidge (214), Kyle Mayers (210*), Nathan Astle (222), Sunil Gavaskar (221), and Bill Edrich (219).

His brilliant innings saved the Test match, which ended in a draw. Greaves batted for nearly nine and a half hours and faced 388 balls to help them survive 163.3 overs and salvage a draw.

He also said that learnings from conversations with Jason Holder had helped improve his game, stating he has dropped him a few messages in terms of finding out what Holder has done to have the career he's had in Test cricket.

"If I can pick up some tips from the other successful all-rounders around the world when we play against them, I pretty much do that. I lean on Jason Holder, who's been around with the T20 squad when I'm here. I've dropped him a few messages in terms of finding out what he's done to have the career he's had in Test cricket so far."

Greaves will hope to build on this performance in the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington, which starts on Wednesday, with the three-match series levelled at 0-0. (ANI)

