Christchurch [New Zealand], December 6 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag lauded West Indies' character, grit and resilience after the Caribbean side played 164 overs in the fourth innings to avoid a defeat in the opening Test of the three-match series against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval on Saturday.

Justin Greaves was the star performer with the bat for the West Indies as he slammed a memorable maiden double century. Greaves remained unbeaten on 202 off 388 deliveries, including 19 fours. Kemar Roach also provided Greaves with vital support from the other end with 58 runs off 233 balls, with the help of eight fours.

"What a valiant effort by the West Indies to save the Test match. Great character, grit and resilience to play out 164 overs. Test cricket mein sahi ranneti chahiye," Sehwag wrote in an X post.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Greaves' double hundred, Roach's effort and Shai Hope's hundred, stating it was an exceptional day for West Indies.

"Today happens only once in a lifetime, and it's that day for 'Justin Greaves". Let's not forget Kemar Roach in this effort. Also, Shai Hope was remarkable with the bat in both innings. Exceptional day for @windiescricket," Ashwin wrote in an X post.

West Indies ended up scoring 457/6 in 163.3 overs, while chasing a mammoth target of 561. West Indies resumed the final day from their overnight score of 212/4 in 74 overs with Hope (116*) and Greaves (55*) unbeaten on the crease.

Earlier in the match, after being asked to bat first, A half-century from Kane Williamson was the highlight of New Zealand's first innings; the hosts were bundled out for 231 after a comprehensive bowling performance by the West Indies.

Roach (2/47), Jayden Seales (2/44), Johann Layne (1/47), Ojay Shields (2/34), Greaves (2/35), and captain Roston Chase (1/13) were among the wicket-takers for West Indies in the first innings.

In response, the Visitors were all out for 167. Tagenarine Chanderpaul (52) and Hope (56) scored fighting half-centuries for West Indies in the first innings.

In the second innings of New Zealand, Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra stitched a massive 279-run partnership for the third-wicket as hosts declared at 466/8 with West Indies requiring 561 runs. While chasing, Hope, Greaves, and Roach played fighting knocks as the first Test ended in a draw. (ANI)

