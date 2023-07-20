Testing Good times: India look to mop up series in 100th Test against West Indies

PTI

Port of Spain, July 19

Ajinkya Rahane will be aiming to pile on the runs to extend his international career and lead India to a series sweep against West Indies when the second and final Test begins here tomorrow. The game will mark the 100th Test between the two teams. India’s record against West Indies is 23 wins, 30 losses and 46 draws. Though India skipper Rohit Sharma said it will be a big occasion, his team will be expected to dominate the hosts like it did in the series opener.

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin and Yashasvi Jaiswal (in pic) hogged the limelight in the first Test. PTI

After the game at the Queen’s Park Oval, India play their next Test in South Africa in December-January, leaving the likes of Rahane with one more opportunity to make it extremely hard for the selectors to overlook him for the away series against the Proteas.

There is a strong chance that India will again bat only once and Rahane will need to make it count with Shreyas Iyer, who is undergoing rehab after a back surgery, expected to be available for the South Africa tour. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became only the third Indian to score 150 on his debut, will be looking to extend his purple patch. Shubman Gill could only last 11 balls after dropping himself down to No. 3 and he will be looking to get some runs when he goes out in the middle.

Batting coach Vikram Rathour said in the lead-up to the game that India would need an in-form Rahane for the South African sojourn.

“When it comes to technique, you constantly work on that but what stood out for me that he was calmer in his approach. He was playing late and close to the body. He is still batting the same way in the nets. We hope he will do well. Conditions in South Africa, you will need somebody like him to come good,” Rathour had said.

Following an innings and 141-run victory in three days, no major changes are expected in the playing XI but it remains to be seen if left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat gets another opportunity. — PTI

Rohit has high hopes of Ishan

India skipper Rohit Sharma has high expectations from young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and indicated the 25-year-old will get more opportunities in Tests to harness his potential. Ishan made his Test debut against West Indies in Dominica. On how he sees Ishan’s first Test, especially when Rishabh Pant is not a part of the India squad, Sharma said: “Ishan is a very talented guy. We’ve seen it in the short career that he’s had for India. He recently made 200 runs in limited-overs (ODI against Bangladesh last December). He has the game and the talent and we have to harness that talent.” While Ishan got to bat only 20 deliveries as India declared their first innings, Sharma said he was thoroughly impressed with his keeping skills on a difficult track. “He kept really, really well considering he played his first Test and to keep against Ashwin and Jadeja where the ball is turning and bouncing,” he said.