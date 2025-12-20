New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar rued India's whitewash series loss to South Africa in the Test leg of the home series, saying that the results in the format reflect the proper health of a nation's cricket and issues surrounding must be addressed on a priority basis.

India's home series against South Africa had plenty of highs and lows. While the festivities surrounding Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return in ODI leg and their runs still occupy news headlines and the exploits of a young T20I side despite some minor flaws continue to leave a nation in awe, the memories of 0-2 whitewash, India's second whitewash at home in back-to-back years still pain the cricketing die-hards who were treated to the 12-year-long dominant run at home under captains MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and were blessed with a privilege of watching the 'Fab Five' legends Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Virender Sehwag, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman at peak of their powers in early 2000s.

While home series losses do happen and streaks are, for the most part, meant to be broken, it was India's capitulation against Proteas spinner Simon Harmer and lanky pacer Marco Jansen on tough pitches and a talent-filled batting line-up being outclassed by Proteas batting in both Tests, which broke the hearts of many. After the 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand under the veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin's presence, a young Team India led by Rishabh Pant, in place of an injured Shubman Gill, also let down the Indian audience.

Taking to X, Manjrekar wrote, "Test cricket may not be the most popular format today but it's results linger. Ind may have won the ODI & T20 series v SA but it's 2-0 defeat in Tests still lingers. Tests results reveal the true health of a nation's cricket, hence addressing that must still remain priority."

Following this tour, India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against New Zealand, and fans will get a heavy dosage of T20 cricket with the ICC T20 World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL) coming next year. It is going to be plenty of months before Team India don their Test whites yet again.

Currently, India is at the sixth spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings with four wins, loses and a draw, with a point percentage of 48.15. It is Australia (point percentage of 100) and South Africa (75) which occupy the top two spots. (ANI)

