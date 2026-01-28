DT
PT
Thailand Masters: Mithun Manjunath stuns eighth seed to book clash with Paris Olympics bronze medalist

Thailand Masters: Mithun Manjunath stuns eighth seed to book clash with Paris Olympics bronze medalist

ANI
Updated At : 11:20 PM Jan 28, 2026 IST
Bangkok [Thailand], January 28 (ANI): Shuttler Mithun Manjunath cruised into the second round, stunning the eighth-seed Magnus Johannessen of Denmark on Wednesday in Thailand Masters badminton tournament.

The 27-year-old Mithun, ranked 60th in the world, outclassed the world number 41 21-12, 9-21, 21-17 at the Super 300 event, according to Olympics.com.

Mithun was dominant in the first game, before Magnus turned the table in the second game to set up a decider. The decider turned out to be a well-fought, entertaining affair, once level at 17-17 before Mithun took four successive points to take the match and set up a second-round clash against Paris 2024 bronze medallist Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia.

A couple of positives came from women's singles, when Rakshita Ramraj pushed top seed Supanida Katethong of Thailand to absolute limits, but lost 21-18, 13-21, 14-21 after winning the first game. Also, the world number 51st Anmol Kharb, reached the second round with a fine win over Lo Sin Yan of Hong Kong by 21-12, 21-12. He will be locking horns against Chinese Taipei's fifth seed Huang Yu-Hsun

Kiran George also did well, securing a win over Malaysia's Aidil Sholeh in the men's singles by 21-15, 21-9 in an easy two-game win. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

