New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI): Asia's entrants for the upcoming 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier have been locked in, with victories in the final phase of regional qualifying ensuring that Thailand and Nepal go through, according to the ICC.

The teams were featured in a Super Three contest along with the UAE, which would've seen the top two sides in the group make it to the Global Qualifier. Nepal completed the chase of UAE's 114 in the final over to seal their progress on Monday, joining Thailand and securing their path to the next round.

After electing to field against the UAE in Bangkok, the Nepal side kept a check on the Emirati scoring rate, and despite Esha Oza's patient 39, the Middle East side could reach only 114/7 in the 20-over mark. Manisha Upadhyay starred with 4/20 with the ball.

Nepal were clinical with the willow, and never lost sight of the target despite setbacks. Their five-wicket win was sealed in the 20th over, with skipper Indu Barma (30) and Rubina Chhetry (23) making important contributions.

Naruemol Chaiwai's side earlier defeated the Emiratis in action on Sunday. With Thailand's match against Nepal the only remaining fixture, neither side can be overtaken on the points tally.

Thailand's win over the UAE was a dominant display. The South-East Asian side posted 144/5 in the first innings on the back of Natthakan Chantham's (46* from 20) blazing outing and Nattaya Boochatham's (49 from 48) steady hand. The UAE had lost Esha Oza early and were never in contention to chase thereafter, finishing at 90/5 in their quota of overs.

The pair joins Bangladesh and Scotland at the Global Qualifier, who made it to the event via their participation in the last ICC Women's T20 World Cup, and the United States, which claimed victory in the Americas Qualifier, held in Argentina back in March.

Two Global Qualifier spots are available through both upcoming Europe and Africa Qualifiers, with one place up for grabs in East Asia-Pacific action.

The top four teams at the Global Qualifier will progress to the marquee tournament to be held in England and Wales, with the hosts joined by Australia, India, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

