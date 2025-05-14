Thailand Open 2025: Lakshya Sen bows out; Unnati, Aakarshi, and Malvika move into next round

Bangkok [Thailand], May 14 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler Laksya Sen crashed out of the Thailand Open 2025 badminton tournament, whereas Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malika Bansod advanced to the next round of the competition.

In the round of 32, Lakshya Sen went down to Ireland's Nhat Nguyen. He lost the game 18-21, 21-9, 17-21.

Another shuttler, Priyanshu Rajawat, also lost his round of 32 clash. He went down to Indonesian player Alwi Farhan 13-21, 21-17, 16-21.

In the women's category, the players had a mixed outing as Unnati Hooda, Aakarshi Kashyap, and Malvika Bansod emerged victorious against their respective opponents, whereas Rakshitha Ramraj and Anupama Upadhyaya lost their round of 32 encounters.

Unnati won her game against Thamonwan Nithiittikrai (21-14, 18-21, 23-21), and Aakarshi won her game against Japan's Kaoru Sugiyama (21-16, 20-22, 22-20). and Maliva won her game against Turkey's Neslihan Arin (21-12, 13-21, 21-17).

Rakshitha lost her match against Singapore's Yeo Jia Min (18-21, 7-21), and Anupama lost her fixture against Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon (11-21, 9-21).

Earlier on Tuesday, former world number one Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth failed to qualify for the main round of the Thailand Open 2025 as he crashed out with a defeat in his second match in the qualifiers.

In the first round of qualifiers, the world championships silver medallist ousted Sankar Subramanian 21-15, 21-17 but lost in the second against Tharun Mannepalli 21-15, 21-17. (ANI)

