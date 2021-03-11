Thailand Open: Sindhu reaches semis with win over world No 1 Yamaguchi

Bangkok, May 20
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu advanced to the women's singles semi-finals of the Thailand Open 2022 by knocking out world champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan, here on Friday.
Sindhu, a former world champion, defeated the world No 1 Japanese shuttler 21-15, 20-22, 21-13 in the quarterfinals of the BWF Super 500 event at the Impact Arena.
In the first game, Sindhu and Yamaguchi matched the energy and were levelled at 14-all. The Indian ace won the next five points and went on to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
Sindhu continued the fast-paced approach and raced to an 11-5 lead in the second game break. However, the Indian shuttler, who had lost to Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of the Badminton Asia championships last month from a similar position, ran out of steam and conceded the game.
Wary of another comeback from the world champion, Sindhu upped the ante in the decider and went on to win the match convincingly. With this victory, Sindhu extended her head-to-head record over Akane Yamaguchi to 14-9.
World No 7 Sindhu will take on world No 4 and Tokyo 2020 champion Chen Yu Fei of China in the semi-finals on Saturday.
Notably, Sindhu is the only Indian shuttler still in the running at the Thailand Open. Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out from the earlier rounds while Kidambi Srikanth pulled out at the round of 16 stage. IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Sidhu surrenders after sentencing in road rage case, sent to Patiala jail
The former Punjab Congress president surrendered shortly aft...
2019 Hyderabad encounter: Supreme Court-appointed panel terms it fake; recommends trial of 10 cops
Four people accused of raping a woman veterinarian and then ...
Punjab Chief Minister to launch government’s flagship Mohalla Clinics on August 15
75 such clinics to be made operational in first phase to mar...
Supreme Court hands over Gyanvapi dispute to Varanasi District Judge
A three-judge Bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud posted the...
25 injured as bus rolls down gorge on Mcloedganj-Dharamsala road
Bus driver lost control of the vehicle and it went off the r...