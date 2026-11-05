"Thank you for everything, CAPTAIN!": Portugal FA plans special farewell for Cristiano Ronaldo

Lisbon [Portugal], November 5 (ANI): The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) on Thursday expressed its gratitude to legendary forward Cristiano Ronaldo following his announcement of retirement from international football, describing him as an inspirational leader, a symbol of dedication and an embodiment of the national team's spirit.

In a statement, the FPF said it would ensure that Ronaldo's 23-year international career, marked by remarkable achievements and record-breaking performances, receives a fitting tribute, giving fans across Portugal an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of their iconic captain.

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Ronaldo, who made his international debut in August 2003 as a substitute against Kazakhstan, announced the decision through a video message shared on Instagram, expressing pride and gratitude for representing Portugal throughout his career.

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Ronaldo announced the end of his 23-year journey with Portugal, saying it was time to pass on the iconic number 7 shirt. He described the decision as an emotional one, reflecting on a journey that began in August 2003 and changed his life forever.

The Portuguese Football Federation thanked Ronaldo for his services to the national team, describing him as an inspirational leader, a symbol of dedication and an embodiment of Portugal's footballing spirit.

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“The Portuguese Football Federation expresses its deepest and eternal gratitude to its perennial captain, Cristiano Ronaldo, who announced his definitive retirement from the National Team today,” the statement said.

“It is with a sense of profound gratitude and immense admiration that the Portuguese Football Federation publicly honours and acknowledges the truly extraordinary journey of Cristiano Ronaldo in the service of our country. More than just an elite athlete, our captain was an inspirational leader, a paragon of dedication, and the ultimate symbol of the spirit of our National Team,” FPF said further.

Highlighting his remarkable international record, the federation noted that Ronaldo represented Portugal in 234 matches, scoring 146 goals and leading the national team through several memorable moments.

“Throughout a legendary international career—marked by 234 caps and 146 goals—the captain carried the nation on his shoulders, shattered records, and led the team to achieve moments that will remain forever etched in the history of our national football,” the federation said.

The federation further said that Ronaldo's commitment and legacy extended beyond the football field, inspiring generations of young people in Portugal.

“Every drop of sweat, every decisive goal, and every time he wore the captain’s armband with honour on the pitch reflected his unconditional love for our jersey. His commitment and his legacy transcend the boundaries of the playing field,” the FPF said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo elevated the name of Portugal and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time,” the FPF said further.

The Portugal FA also made it clear that it would not let the forward's international retirement pass without a special celebration, acknowledging his immense contribution to the national team and the country.

“Therefore, the Portuguese Football Federation refuses to let this farewell pass without a proper tribute. It is our firm and earnest intention to organise, plan, participate in, and actively contribute to a tribute worthy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s immense career—an occasion for the fans and the entire country to applaud and celebrate, once more, the player who gave us so much,” the federation said.

Concluding its statement, the FPF thanked the legendary captain for his years of service and reaffirmed that he would always remain an integral part of Portuguese football.

“Thank you for everything, CAPTAIN! This will always be your home,” the FPF said. (ANI)

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