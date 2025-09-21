DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / Thank you for gifting me signed football: CM Fadnavis confirms Lionel Messi's visit to Maharashtra on December 14

Thank you for gifting me signed football: CM Fadnavis confirms Lionel Messi's visit to Maharashtra on December 14

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Sep 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed Argentina maestro Lionel Messi's trip to Maharashtra on December 14 as a part of the GOAT Tour.

Advertisement

The 2022 Qatar World Cup winner gifted Fadnavis a signed ball.

Over the past month, speculations were building around Messi's arrival, with various reports indicating it would be towards the end of the year. On Sunday evening, Fadnavis confirmed the 38-year-old's trip to India for the first time since 2011. During his last visit, he played a friendly match with his Argentina team against Venezuela in Kolkata.

Advertisement

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on December 14.

"Guess what! Lionel Messi is coming to Maharashtra and.... will play football with you, my young friends! Thank you, Messi for gifting me your personally signed football! I welcome your forthcoming visit to Mumbai on 14th December 2025, as a part GOAT Tour! Under-14 young football players from across Maharashtra will be selected by our Sports Department, MITRA and WIFA and will get to practice with Lionel Messi on 14th December! I invite football fans and the corporates to support our efforts to bring world-class training to Maharashtra's YOUth!" Fadnavis wrote on X.

Advertisement

https://x.com/Dev_Fadnavis/status/1969765762492453230

During his trip to India, the record eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and his FIFA World Cup-winning Argentina team will play a friendly match in the state this November during the FIFA International Window, confirmed by Kerala Sports Minister V Abdurahiman.

Speaking about the development, Abdurahiman wrote on his official Facebook profile, "Messi will come. Official confirmation received through official mail that the Qatar World Cup-winning Argentina team, including Lionel Messi, will arrive in Kerala for a friendly match in the November 2025 FIFA International Window." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts