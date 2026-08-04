"Thank you for your invaluable contributions": BCCI bids farewell to Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expressed gratitude to assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and fielding coach T Dilip for their significant contributions to Team India, praising their dedication, professionalism and behind-the-scenes efforts in the team's success.

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BCCI extended its best wishes to both coaches for the future after their successful stints with the Indian team concluded.

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"Thank you, Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, for your invaluable contributions to #TeamIndia. Your dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts behind the scenes have played a big role in the team's journey and success. Wishing you both every success in the next chapter of your careers," BCCI wrote in an X post.

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Thank you, Assistant Coach Ryan ten Doeschate and Fielding Coach T Dilip, for your invaluable contributions to #TeamIndia Your dedication, professionalism and tireless efforts behind the scenes have played a big role in the team's journey and success. Wishing you both every… pic.twitter.com/9Y67dTHHO5 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 4, 2026

Dilip served as India men's fielding coach from 2021 until the conclusion of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He returned for a second stint during India's Test tour of the UK in 2025 on a one-year contract but was not retained after it expired.

Meanwhile, India men's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate also stepped down following the white-ball tour of England in July and has since joined Kolkata Knight Riders as their Head of Cricket Strategy.

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Ten Doeschate, the former Netherlands captain, had been part of India's coaching set-up since Gautam Gambhir took over as head coach after Rahul Dravid stepped down following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

During his tenure with India, Doeschate was part of the coaching group that helped the team win the 2025 Asia Cup and successfully defend the 2026 Men's T20 World Cup title. However, India's Test side endured a difficult transition during the same period, suffering a Border-Gavaskar Trophy defeat in Australia and a home series whitewash against New Zealand (0-3) and South Africa (0-2).

While, During Dilip's tenure as India's fielding coach, India made a lot of progress as a fielding side. The fielding medal ceremony, which crowned the 'Best Fielder of the Match' after every match, gained a lot of popularity since it started during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, with KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma being among the winners. (ANI)

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