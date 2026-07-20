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Home / Sports / "Thank you, India, once again": Argentina envoy thanks Indian fans after runners-up finish at FIFA World Cup 2026

"Thank you, India, once again": Argentina envoy thanks Indian fans after runners-up finish at FIFA World Cup 2026

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ANI
Updated At : 11:43 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Caucino, thanked Indian football fans for their unwavering support throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026 after the defending champions finished runners-up following a 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the final.

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Sharing a tweet on X after the tournament, Caucino expressed his gratitude to the large Argentine fan base in India, which has continued to grow over the years, particularly since Lionel Messi guided the nation to the 2022 World Cup title.

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"Deeply grateful to the Indian People for the endless displays of support for the Argentine team during this latest World Cup. Thank you, India, once again!" Caucino wrote.

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Argentina entered the tournament as defending champions and reached a second successive World Cup final, but their bid to retain the trophy ended at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday.

Spain secured a 1-0 victory after extra time, with Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute to hand La Roja their second FIFA World Cup title and first since 2010.

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The final was a tightly contested affair, with Spain dominating possession and creating the better opportunities while Argentina relied heavily on goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who produced several crucial saves to keep his side in the contest.

The defending champions' task became significantly harder in second-half stoppage time when Enzo Fernandez was sent off after receiving a second yellow card for a late challenge on Pau Cubarsi.

Spain thought they had broken the deadlock early in extra time through Nico Williams, only for the goal to be ruled out for a foul in the build-up. The breakthrough eventually came moments later when Williams' knockdown found Torres, who smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

The victory extended Spain's unbeaten international run to a European-record 38 matches and denied Argentina the chance to become the first nation in 64 years to successfully defend the FIFA World Cup.

Despite the disappointment, Argentina's run to another World Cup final drew widespread support from fans across India, where Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste enjoy one of their largest followings outside South America.

Caucino's message acknowledged that support, thanking Indian fans for standing behind Argentina throughout their campaign despite the heartbreak of falling one step short of retaining football's biggest prize. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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