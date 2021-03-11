Thank you, Mumbai: Virat Kohli acknowledges MI's favour

Mumbai, May 22

"Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one," said Virat Kohli after Royal Challengers Bangalore made the playoffs following Mumbai Indians' thrilling five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in their last game of the IPL on Saturday night.

On Saturday, Mumbai chased down a victory target of 160 in 19.1 overs to knock Delhi out and pave the way for Bangalore’s entry as the fourth and final team into the knockout stage.

"It was unbelievable. The emotions in the changing room were unbelievable. Thank you, Mumbai, we will remember this one," Kohli said. Bangalore had defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their final league match to keep their hopes alive, which then depended on the clash between Delhi and Mumbai.

Delhi needed to win the match but they came a cropper against the bottom-placed Mumbai. Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said the entire team watched the match together and was cheering each and every move made by Mumbai. "We were all shouting for every wicket they got, and then when they are chasing every boundary,” he said. — PTI

Punjab beat SRH

Punjab Kings ended their campaign on a winning note, crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in an inconsequential final IPL league match today. Batting first, Sunrisers Hyderabad managed only 157/8. Shikhar Dhawan (39 off 32 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (19 off 7 balls) also contributed handsomely to the team's cause as they chased down the target in just 15.1 overs. PTI

#virat kohli