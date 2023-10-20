Thanks a ton! love, kohli

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Pune, October 19

How easy it is for Virat Kohli to stamp his class in a World Cup match! An unbeaten century, including half-a-dozen boundaries and four sixes, and Kohli had the cricket fans in thrall. Kohli’s 48th ODI century took him within touching distance of Sachin Tendulkar’s record mark of 49. It was made sweeter by the fact that it came in a winning cause in the World Cup. Kohli’s unbeaten 103 handed India a seven-wicket win over Bangladesh.

Rohit Sharma scored 48, Shubman Gill 53 but it was Kohli on everyone’s mind as the Indian fans went home smiling after their team’s win in the first World Cup tie here.

With the Indian top-order firing against a lacklustre bowling attack, what chance did Bangladesh have of defending a total of 256/8. Kohli, Gill and Sharma waited for the loose deliveries, which kept tumbling out of Bangladesh’s closet frequently. The Indian openers scored 63 in the first Powerplay, the same as Bangladesh, but both the teams had a different approach. Bangladesh were more desperate to push the scoring rate whereas India had the luxury of enjoying the journey with the destination in sight.

Kohli is just one century away from matching Sachin Tendulkar’s world record of 49 ODI tons Sorry for stealing it (the Player of the Match award) from Jaddu. I wanted to make a big contribution. Have made fifties in World Cups, wanted to finish it off this time. — Virat Kohli We did not start well but we pulled it back well in the middle stages and at the back end as well. He (Jadeja) was brilliant with the ball and took a brilliant catch. But a hundred is a hundred — you cannot beat that. — Rohit Sharma, India captain

Two no balls to begin with, a four and then a six off the free hits, and Kohli’s chase mode was switched on. After that it was all breezy. Kohli pierced the extra covers with a drive off Mustafizur Rahman. He flicked off Nasum Ahmed and bashed a Mehidy Hasan Miraz half-volley. It was only after the target came close with Kohli still nine runs short of his century that the calculations kicked in. KL Rahul gave him company and space to reach his landmark. Kohli deposited a low full-toss over mid-on, raised his hands and soaked in the sights and sounds of another World Cup century. And then he walked back to take his Player of the Match award.

Earlier, Kohli also got to roll over his arm as he completed Hardik Pandya’s over with three balls to spare after the all-rounder twisted his ankle trying to stop a straight drive with his right foot and had to leave the ground. He was taken to a hospital for scans and the exact nature of injury is yet to come out.

A total of at least 280 was needed to create an upset. Afghanistan scored 284 to deflate England by registering a 69-run win and Netherlands scored 245 in 43 overs to edge out South Africa by 38 runs. Bangladesh’s 256/8 were never going to cause any trouble for the in-form hosts.

Tanzid Hasan (51) and Litton Das (66) added 93 runs for the opening wicket — Bangladesh’s highest opening stand in World Cups. The 88-ball stand came in the most productive phase of the visitors’ innings after which it started tapering off. Mahmudullah (46) and Mushfiqur Rahim (38) added to the total but the urgency to post a competitive total was missing from the Bangladesh side.

