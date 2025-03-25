New Delhi [India] March 25 (ANI): Former Australian captain Michael Clarke has expressed his views on Ashutosh Sharma's innings in match number four of Indian Premier League 2025, where Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), were taking on Delhi Capitals (DC)at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Clarke was speaking on Jio Hotstar's Match Centre Live.

Clarke said Ashutosh Sharma's innings were phenomenal and a match-winning effort. We will witness many unbelievable innings throughout this IPL. Ashutosh Sharma played one of his best IPL innings for DC, scoring 66 runs and getting Delhi through the winning line in the last over. Clarke also said that by the end of IPL 2025, this innings will be in the top five.

"That inning by Ashutosh was phenomenal. We'll witness many unbelievable innings throughout this IPL, but I promise you, by the end of the tournament, this will be in the top five. That was a match-winning effort, single-handedly turning the game around. His team was out of the contest, gone, and he stood up on his own. All he needed was the strike--everyone knew he was either going to hit a six or a four. Honestly, you just have to sit back, applaud, and embrace that innings, no matter which team you support. It was phenomenal." Jio Hotstar Expert Michael Clarke said while speaking on Match Centre live after the match.

Clarke also spoke about Rishabh Pant's captaincy who was playing for the first time for LSG, he said Lucknow will review everything--the captaincy decisions made by Pant, decision of whether they should go to spinner or pacer.

"Honestly, Lucknow Super Giants will review everything--the captaincy decisions made by Rishabh Pant, the execution with the ball--whether they went the right way with spin or pace. But sometimes, in this game, you simply have to give credit to the opposition," he added.

Following a magnificent 66* that led Delhi Capitals (DC) to a thrilling win over LS, DC batter Ashutosh Sharma reflected on his mindset during the tense run-chase, his learnings from a solid 2024 debut season with Punjab Kings (PBKS), and his experiences with team mentor and English legend Kevin Pietersen.

The Railways batter continued from where he had left off during the debut 2024 season with Punjab Kings, pulling off a clutch knock that lifted DC from 65/5 during a 210-run chase and failed all computerised and data-driven win predictors. Ashutosh was given the 'PlayeMatch'he Match' award. (ANI)

