Galle [Sri Lanka], August 19 (ANI): India vice-captain KL Rahul lavished praise on youngsters Devdutt Padikkal and Manav Suthar after their impressive contributions in India's 165-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test, crediting the country's India A system for preparing the duo to make an immediate impact at the highest level.

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Speaking at the post-match press conference at the Galle International Stadium, Rahul described Padikkal's 167 in the first innings as the defining performance of the Test, while highlighting Suthar's ability to trouble batters through subtle changes in pace, angle and trajectory.

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"I think that innings was the defining part of this Test match," Rahul said of Padikkal's century, as per Cricinfo. "The way he batted, the tempo that he batted with, and to go on and get a big hundred in the first innings really set up the game for us."

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Padikkal, playing only his third Test, anchored India's first-innings effort with a commanding 167 off 230 balls, striking 15 fours and a six. His knock came after Rahul had contributed 82, with the pair putting together a crucial partnership before Padikkal continued to build India's imposing 464.

"The conditions were really hot and it was challenging physically as well, so for him to get through that, and firstly to get his first [Test] hundred is a special moment, but to go on from there and get a big hundred and stitch partnerships with different players and get a big first-innings total really set up this Test match, so that was really pleasing," Rahul said.

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The India vice-captain, who has played alongside Padikkal for Karnataka, was particularly pleased to witness his first Test century.

"And someone who I have played a lot of cricket with, and seen him grow up and come from Bangalore and play for Karnataka as well, was really happy to be there and to witness his first hundred, and hopefully he carries this confidence into the next game and into his Test career as well," he added, according to Cricinfo.

While Padikkal set up the match with the bat, Suthar completed the job with the ball. The 24-year-old left-arm spinner claimed four wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings and followed it with six in the second to finish with match figures of 10/131.

Rahul was impressed by the variety Suthar manages to generate without significantly altering his action.

"I think from all the times we've played him in the nets, it's the subtle variations," Rahul said. "With the same action, from the same angle, without changing his arm speed, he's able to bowl slower, and with the same arm speed he's able to bowl quicker as well."

Suthar's ability to use the conditions at Galle also stood out to Rahul.

"Just very, very subtle variations, and his [use of] angles. Here in Galle as well, where there was breeze blowing from one side, he used that drift really well, and from there the ball straightens or comes in. That's something that he's always done, even for India A in the last two-three years," he said, as per Cricinfo.

Rahul also pointed to Suthar's consistency and ability to keep batters uncertain as a key strength.

"And he's very consistent. From one spot, just using subtle variations, he's able to do that through the day. And batsmen will also begin to think, if he's not moving [from that spot], I'll need to do something. When you get a batter in that sort of mindset, you're beginning to win that contest," he said.

Suthar's 6/55 on the final day ended Sri Lanka's resistance as the hosts were bowled out for 206 while chasing 372. His final four wickets came across two overs, including three in the 76th over, before he dismissed Keshara Nuwantha to complete his maiden 10-wicket haul in just his second Test.

Rahul credited India's A-team programme and overseas exposure for helping players like Padikkal and Suthar transition smoothly into Test cricket.

"I think a lot of credit goes to how our first-class set-up is done, and how some of these guys are in the India A structure that's been there for at least the last few years," Rahul said.

He added that sending players to countries ahead of Test series helps them understand foreign conditions before making the jump to international cricket.

"Once you put players in those positions and give them the exposure and the experience that they need at that level, I feel like that really helps them understand what they need to do when they come into the national team, and they're better prepared and give themselves a better chance to do well at this level," Rahul said.

India's victory gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series, with the second Test set to determine whether they can complete a series sweep. (ANI)

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