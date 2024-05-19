 ‘That is crazy’: CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons on people trying to anticipate Dhoni's future : The Tribune India

  'That is crazy': CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons on people trying to anticipate Dhoni's future

‘That is crazy’: CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons on people trying to anticipate Dhoni's future

CSK's title defence ended after a 27-run loss to RCB on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium

‘That is crazy’: CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons on people trying to anticipate Dhoni's future

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, on Saturday. ANI



ANI

Bengaluru, May 19

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling consultant Eric Simons lavished praise on the franchise's icon MS Dhoni and feels that speculating about the veteran's future is “crazy”.

CSK's title defence ended after a 27-run loss to RCB on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. All eyes were on MS Dhoni, thinking whether he would announce his retirement after CSK's campaign in the Indian Premier League 2024 ended.

Simons has witnessed Dhoni with the Indian team during his stint as a bowling consultant in 2010. After the game, Simons pinpointed the various attributes that Dhoni offers to the team. He feels that with the simplicity Dhoni perceives the game is what cricketers should strive for.

“There are so many memories of MS Dhoni, the knocks that he plays get you out of trouble. I was in the dugout and said it was incredible we are in a situation with our backs against the wall and he is at the wicket you just don't stop believing he can win for you, so I think that is one of the things that he brings to the group is the incredible self-belief.

“But he has a very simple structure and understanding of the game. I think that's what a lot of cricketers should strive for to, really understand the game and he does and he helps guys with that sort of information and knowledge so it is not to play like MS but understand your game and that's where MS is tremendous,” Simons said after the game.

After CSK endured a heart-breaking loss, all eyes and cameras were focused on Dhoni, patiently waiting for him to drop a hint about his future. But the veteran wicketkeeper was tight-lipped around his future which left the fans anticipating his future.

Simons gave his take on the speculations building around Dhoni's future and disclosed the best thing that he feels about the seasoned finisher.

“But I think anybody wants to speculate about his future, that is crazy. MS knows what he is going to do. I know that this year I have seen him hit the ball from the pre-tournament camp. So he is playing extremely well and he will make the decision. But he is a fantastic guy to be around.

“He has been fantastic to witness from the days I was with India and now with CSK. He is an incredible cricketer and an incredible individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life. I think in many ways that what he passes on to guys is the incredible self-belief, never say die and a simple understanding of the game of cricket he can put it in simple words and I think that is one of the best things about him,” Simons added.

RCB's opponent for the eliminator clash is yet to be decided. Rajasthan Royals clash against table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad against Punjab Kings will determine their opponent.

