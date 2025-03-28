"That ship has sailed...": Root rules himself out from England white-ball captaincy

London [UK], March 28 (ANI): England star batter Joe Root ruled himself out of white-ball captaincy for the national team, saying that the "ship has sailed" and he has "done his time" as a captain.

Root was speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by Wisden. While Root has never led England in white-ball formats, he has led England in most Tests from 2017-2022. Captaining England in 64 Tests, he won 27, lost 26 and drew 11.

Speaking to Sky Sports as quoted by Wisden, Root said, "I think that ship's sailed [captaining England in limited overs cricket]... I have done my time as a captain in an England shirt, but I am sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job."

Following a poor ICC Champions Trophy, England's star batter Jos Buttler stepped down from captaincy after a string of poor showings at ICC white-ball events following the T20 WC 2022 win. England could win just three of nine matches in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and hobbled to a semifinal finish in the T20 WC 2024, with Three Lions fumbling their title defences.

Since England's 2019 World Cup triumph, Root has not been a massive presence in their white-ball set-ups and has prioritised Tests. He has just participated in 34 ODIs out of a total of 68 played by England since then, making 1,003 runs at an average of 34.58, with a century and eight fifties and best score of 120. Also, Root has not played a T20 for England since 2019, despite featuring in the SA20 season three recently, having made 279 runs in eight matches at an average of 55.80 and a strike rate of 140.20 with three fifties.

Speaking on England's winless ICC Champions Trophy 2025 campaign in Pakistan, where they lost all three matches, Root was disappointed, saying that the team did not play anywhere near their capabilities.

"There is so much talent and so much more to come from that team. It is a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we are capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase," he concluded. (ANI)

