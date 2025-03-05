Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): Following India's emphatic win over Australia in the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal, former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh hailed star India batter Virat Kohli's match-winning knock, but said that the shot that led to his dismissal was an "unnecessary" one.

Virat's chase masterclass once again grabbed the spotlight as his perfectly-calculated knock of 84 runs guided India to a four-wicket win over Australia, lifting them from 43/2 to a successful run chase of 265 runs, which was proving to be tricky initially. Once again, the 36-year-old made a tough run-chase look like a cakewalk and re-wrote several records in the process.

Speaking to ANI after the match, "Virat is a match-winner. But I feel sad because that shot was unnecessary. He should have finished the match. He is like a son to me. He could have done a century and had India lost, it would have been wasted. He changed the game today. I would like to say this to people who criticise Virat, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, that they should stop, become your child's support so that we keep make progress."

He also hailed all-rounder Axar Patel for his fiery cameo of 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes towards the end that took India to a win. He continued to play on despite seeming to have twisted his knee and Yograj hailed him for his effort.

"Cricket is a religion in our country. When these players, who give their blood and sweat for us, when they fall, pick them up, when they feel sad, console them, when they cannot walk, then lift them on your shoulders. Hardik's knee was twisted. But he scored some sixes and stood for his country. People should learn from this. He did get himself a runner. People should be positive, irrespective of win or loss. If you keep talking down on a player, he goes down forever," he added.

Yograj also hailed the Men in Blue for a team effort, saying, "You have a nice captain, with a proper vision. He did not play well today but it is okay, he will score a century in the final."

Former Team India selector Sarandeep Singh also reacted on Team India's win, and said everyone was waiting for this win for a very long time.

"We had been waiting for this win for a very long time now... India batted well. The target of 265 was not so easy on that pitch...But the handled the pressure situation every well and won the semifinals," he said.

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and elected to bat first. After an early wicket of Cooper Connolly, Travis Head (39 in 33 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) had a 50-run stand with Steve Smith. Smith carried on, with half-century stands against Marnus Labuschagne (29 in 36 balls, with two fours and a six) and Alex Carey (61 in 57 balls, with eight fours and a six). Carey was there till 48th over, untill a fine direct hit from Shreyas Iyer ended his knock.

Australia was skittled out for 264 in 49.3 overs.

Shami (3/48) was the top bowler for India, while Varun Chakravarthy (2/49) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/40) also unleashed a spin web. Axar Patel and Hardik Pandya took a wicket each.

During the run chase, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (28 in 29 balls, with three fours and a six) and Shubman Gill (8) early and were reduced to 43/2. From then on, a 91-run partnership between Virat and Shreyas Iyer (45 in 62 balls, with three fours) brought India back into the game. Virat also had a brief 44-run stand with Axar Patel (27 in 30 balls, with a four and six) and a 47-run stand with KL Rahul (42* in 34 balls, with two fours and two sixes).

Hardik delivered a brief and fiery cameo, scoring 28 in 24 balls, with a four and three sixes, helping India seal a win. India finished at 267/6 in 48.1 overs.

Nathan Ellis (2/48) and Adam Zampa (2/60) were the top bowlers for Australia. (ANI)

