Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 4 (ANI): Ahead of his side's match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) head coach Daniel Vettori clarified that there are no fitness concerns about an out-of-form pacer Mohammed Shami and that the veteran is working hard in the nets to turn things around for himself.

DC, sitting at fifth place with six wins and four losses and aiming to confirm their spot in the playoffs, will be meeting struggling SRH, who sits at ninth spot with three wins and seven losses in 10 matches, at Hyderabad on Monday.

Speaking at the pre-match presser about Shami's dip in form, Vettori said, "No fitness concerns from our end. He's trained and prepared as well as he can. I know that he had high expectations coming into the tournament based on how well he had bowled in Champions Trophy."

"If you look back two seasons ago, he was obviously the Purple Cap winner. We know that he has been able to perform in IPL in the past and it just has not come together for him in this season. He probably just has not been the consistent bowler that we are so used to."

"That is a source of frustration for himself, but he is working exceptionally hard on trying to get it right. With four games to go, I think it is probably premature to try and delve too much into that because the four games could produce a different story. We are able to talk positively about more players depending on what they are able to do," he concluded.

Shami came to the IPL after a solid ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign for India, taking nine wickets in five matches at an average of 25.88 with a five-wicket haul to his name. Since his return after more than an year from an injury, Shami has managed 14 wickets in nine international games at an average of 27.64.

However, Shami's IPL numbers have been dissapointing, having taken just six scalps in nine matches at an average of 56.16, leaking runs at an economy rate of 11.23.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Abishek Porel(w), Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Sameer Rizvi, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tripurana Vijay, Donovan Ferreira, Mohit Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Darshan Nalkande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Manvanth Kumar L, T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Manohar, Sachin Baby, Rahul Chahar, Wiaan Mulder, Atharva Taide, Simarjeet Singh, Smaran Ravichandran, Eshan Malinga. (ANI)

