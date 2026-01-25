Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 25 (ANI): India's star opener Abhishek Sharma believes breaking Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty record in T20I is more than impossible for anyone, but remains optimistic about it, saying you never know.

Advertisement

Sharma entered the record books, smashing the second-fastest half-century by an Indian in the T20I. He achieved this feat against New Zealand in Guwahati on Sunday. Sharma slammed his fifty in just 14 deliveries.

Advertisement

Singh holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty, smashing 50 in just 12 balls against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. This iconic innings included six sixes off Stuart Broad, making it one of the most memorable moments in cricket history.

Advertisement

"That's more than impossible for anyone (to break Yuvraj's fastest T20 fifty record), but still, you never know. Any batsman could do it because I think all the batters have been batting really well in this series as well, and going forward, it's going to be fun," Abhishek Sharma said after the match.

Speaking on his 14-ball fifty, Sharma said hat's what my team wants from him, and he's just trying to deliver.

Advertisement

"(On his 14-ball fifty) That's what my team wants from me, and I just want to execute all the time. But obviously, it's not easy to do it every time, but I think it's all about mental as well and the atmosphere you get around your dressing room as well," he added.

Reacting to Abhishek's 14-ball fifty, Yuvraj Singh shared a banter on his Instagram story.

"Still can't get a 50 off 12 balls, can you? Well played- keep going strong! @abhisheksharma_4."

Sharma made an outstanding 68 runs in just 20 balls, including seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 340.

Abhishek Sharma's fifty, paired with Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 57 off 26 balls, propelled India to a convincing eight-wicket win, chasing down 154 runs in just 10 overs. With this victory, India also took the five-match T20I series, winning all three T20Is.

Brief score: New Zealand 153/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 48, Mark Chapman 32; Jasprit Bumrah 3/17) Vs India India 155/2 in 10 overs (Abhishek Sharma 68*, Suryakumar Yadav 57*). (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)