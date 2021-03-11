The avengers

PTI

Jakarta, May 28

The Indian men’s hockey team scored two fantastic field goals to beat Japan 2-1 in its first Super 4 league match and avenge its loss in the pool stage of the Asia Cup here today.

We changed our strategy for today’s game. We played man-to-man, the boys are young and were willing to go the extra mile in pressing the Japanese team. The defence held strong, it’s important for us to now carry forward this momentum into the game against Malaysia — Sardar Singh , India coach

The defending champions, who lost 2-5 to Japan in their Pool A game, scored two eye-catching field goals through Manjeet (8th minute) and Pawan Rajbhar (35th) to register a narrow win.

Japan’s lone goal came from a penalty corner through Takuma Niwa in the 18th minute.

Japan threatened India initially and secured a penalty corner as early as in the first minute but the Indians thwarted the danger.

As the match progressed, the Indians grew in confidence and found their feet.

It was a moment of brilliance from Manjeet that handed India the lead. He made a brilliant solo run down the left flank after receiving a pass from Rajbhar and used his skills to perfection to beat Takashi Yoshikawa under the Japanese bar.

Maninder Singh earned a penalty corner in the 13th minute but Nilam Sanjeep Xess’ effort was saved by the Japanese defence.

As was the case in the first quarter, the Japanese started the second on a promising note and secured a penalty corner in the 18th minute which was turned in by Niwa from a rebound.

Japan continued to put pressure on the Indian defence and earned two more penalty corners, which the Indian defence kept at bay.

Minutes later, Karthi Selvam missed a golden chance as he failed to get past Japanese goalie Yoshikawa in a one-on-one situation.

Rajbhar restored India’s lead five minutes into the second half, slotting home from close range after being set up by Uttam Singh’s brilliant work.

Trailing by a goal, the Japanese revved up the intensity but the Birendra Lakra-led defence stood firm to keep their lead intact.

India next play Malaysia on Sunday. In the other match of the day, South Korea and Malaysia played out a 2-2 draw. In the Super 4s, India, Japan, South Korea and Malaysia will play each other once with the top-two teams progressing to the final.