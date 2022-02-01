The ‘big one'

Rafael Nadal’s triumph slams door on Next Gen again

Rafael Nadal’s triumph slams door on Next Gen again

Rafael Nadal with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup. Reuters

Melbourne, January 31

Not only did Rafa Nadal’s staggering comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final earn him a men’s record 21st Grand Slam title it also showed once again the folly of assuming a new order is seizing power in men’s tennis.

When Medvedev ambushed Novak Djokovic’s hopes of reaching 21 and a first men’s calendar-year Slam since 1969 in last year’s US Open final, it felt like a seismic shift with the Russian leading a takeover at the top.

That looked even more likely when the 35-year-old Nadal arrived in Melbourne after almost six months out with a foot injury as the lone rider of the fabled “big three”.

Roger Federer was back in Switzerland rehabilitating his injured knee while nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic was embroiled in a visa row sparked by his decision not to have a Covid vaccine and was eventually deported.

It left Spaniard Nadal, battle-scarred and having recently tested positive for Covid, to fight off the young vanguard single-handed – surely a task too much for even the greatest warrior tennis has ever seen.

Djokovic’s self-inflicted exile left Medvedev as the red-hot favourite, and if it wasn’t him to lift his second Grand Slam title, surely one of Olympics champion Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas would step up to make his big breakthrough.

Nadal, seeded six, had never flown so low under the radar leading into a Grand Slam tournament, even if he had won a warm-up event in Melbourne the week before.

Yet the warrior-like instincts kicked in and we were all reminded that Nadal, as long as he is standing, remains a physical and psychological force of nature on a tennis court.

Moving on

The French Open will be Nadal’s next target and after his astonishing feats in Melbourne, few would dismiss his chances of adding a 14th title on the Parisian clay — the surface that has underpinned his career.

Win that and he would move two clear of Federer and Djokovic and while Grand Slam titles are not the only metric used in a GOAT (greatest of all time) debate many think is frivolous, it would make him difficult to catch.

“I have to say that I thought he lost the race when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the semis of Roland Garros last year,” seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander told Eurosport\I. “That was it, I thought: Nadal is out of the race. He’s not going to be able. Maybe he wins another French, but most probably not, and he’s not going to win the other tournaments. And suddenly we’re here. It’s incredible.”

Throughout their careers, Nadal, Federer and Djokovic have inspired each other to even greater heights, however, and Nadal’s resurgence could have that effect again. Djokovic has taken a beating in the past month but watching Nadal claim the major title he imagined he would celebrate in Melbourne will surely drive him on. And Federer may be 40, but he remains capable of providing the sport with one last hurrah. — Reuters

#RafaelNadal

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

CBI nabs IAS officer in Punjab in Rs 2-lakh bribery case

2
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

3
Nation

Lt Gen Pande to take charge as Army Vice Chief today

4
Delhi

Harmeet Singh Kalka quits as president of Akali Dal Delhi Unit

5
Punjab

Punjab Congress rethinks on Khadoor Sahib, Adampur seats

6
Punjab

Punjab Congress leader Jagmohan Kang joins Aam Aadmi Party

7
Punjab

High drama on Adampur nomination, Sukhwinder Kotli files papers as Congress candidate at 11th hour

8
Business

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

9
Punjab Election

Tough going for CM Charanjit Channi in Chamkaur Sahib

10
Trending

Thai man with 8 wives has drawn up rota to decide who gets to be with him

Don't Miss

View All
Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years
Himachal

Himachal sees wettest January in 10 years

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career
Nation

Kargil War hero Lt Gen YK Joshi hangs his uniform after 40 years of distinguished career

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’
World

Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst ‘jumps to death’ from Manhattan skyscraper; hours before, she wrote ‘may this day bring you rest and peace’

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates; as Trudeau and his family left their downtown Ottawa home
Diaspora

Sikhs, who represent major share of truckers, protest against Canada's vaccine mandates as Trudeau and his family leave their Ottawa home

Intel report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations
Nation

Intelligence report: Turkey hub of anti-India operations

Biopic on IAS officer who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon
Chandigarh

Biopic on IAS officer Durga Shakti Nagpal who blew lid off Mohali land scam soon

Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

Top Stories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget shortly

Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery

While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...

India to gets its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM

In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...

Budget: 30 pc tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 pc TDS on buy/sale

Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale

The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...

Cities

View All

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Amritsar district reports two deaths, 91 +ve Covid cases

Covid restrictions deal a blow to dholis

Amritsar flyers expect revolutionary changes as Air India goes into ‘right hands’

Govt betrayed us, say farmers

Bikram Majithia's spouse Ganieve Kaur in fray from Majitha

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

4 PLC candidates to contest on BJP symbol

Bathinda: SAD nominee Sarup Chand Singla's son booked for assault

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Every sixth person sampled in Chandigarh in January tested positive

Chandigarh schools to open for class X to XII from today

Solemnising marriages: Chandigarh Administration issues SOP for religious places

Chandigarh Administration allows opening of varsity, college campuses

Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

To criminalise marital rape or not, High Court in a fix

To criminalise marital rape or not, Delhi High Court in a fix

Gang-rape case: 3 booked by Delhi Police for spreading misinformation

Punish Delhi assault case accused: Akal Takht

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

No Development, No Vote: Sansarpur village calls for Pargat Singh’s boycott

Famous for sports, Sansarpur village calls for boycotting Pargat Singh

Jalandhar: Rinku, Brar among 55 file papers

BJP Kartarpur candidate Surinder Mahey faces massive protest by farmers

Constituency watch: Garhshankar

Trashing reports of rift, Som Parkash joins Phagwara candidate Vijay Sampla in filing papers

85 candidates file nominations

85 candidates file nominations from Ludhiana's 14 constituencies

Congress activists working actively for candidates' victory, says Gurkirat Singh Kotli

Ludhiana: Weigh options carefully before casting vote, Maheshinder Singh Grewal tells voters

Ticket holders kin filing papers as covering candidates

Minister Meenakshi Lekhi inaugurates office of Ludhiana West candidate

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

PUNJAB POLL 2022: 55 file nomination papers in Patiala district

Patiala Civil Surgeon misusing position: SAD candidate

Fire at establishment branch: Five months on, Punjabi University committee yet to finalise report

Samyukt Kisan Morcha members set PM Modi's effigy on fire in Patiala