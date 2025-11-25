DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Sports / "The coming decade will be golden era for Indian sport": Nita Ambani after Reliance Foundation awarded at FICCI's India Sports Awards 2025

"The coming decade will be golden era for Indian sport": Nita Ambani after Reliance Foundation awarded at FICCI's India Sports Awards 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:40 PM Nov 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Reliance Foundation secured the Best Corporate Promoting Sports - High Performance award at FICCI's India Sports Awards 2025.

Advertisement

The award ceremony was held on Friday during the FICCI TURF 2025, the 15th Global Sports Summit at the Federation House in New Delhi.

Advertisement

In her acceptance speech, Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, spoke about the importance of continuing to support India's sportspersons in achieving their dreams, saying, "The coming decade will be a golden era for Indian sport! Together with the government, corporates, bodies like FICCI, our young athletes, and their families - we hope to make India a truly global multi-sporting powerhouse! This is not only about medals, but this is nation-building through sport."

Advertisement

The summit brings together leaders from government, sport, industry and diplomacy to chart India's next decade of sporting progress.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by PKSV Sagar, Chairman, FICCI Sports Committee and President, GMR Sports, who highlighted the growing need for collaboration across the sporting ecosystem.

Advertisement

This year's theme, "Indian Sports - Forging the Path to Global Excellence", set the direction for a day focused on global ambition, innovation and collective action.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the release of the FICCI Knowledge Report 'Sporting India Rising' and the India-Australia Strategy for Sports Collaboration, reflecting the summit's emphasis on strengthening global partnerships.

With Australia as the Partner Country, the summit reinforced the growing opportunities in high-performance systems, coaching, sports science, innovation, and long-term talent pathways.

The session also witnessed a special moment as Indian Olympic Association Chairperson PT Usha was honoured with the FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contributions to Indian sport and for inspiring generations of athletes. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts