New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Reliance Foundation secured the Best Corporate Promoting Sports - High Performance award at FICCI's India Sports Awards 2025.

The award ceremony was held on Friday during the FICCI TURF 2025, the 15th Global Sports Summit at the Federation House in New Delhi.

In her acceptance speech, Nita Ambani, the Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, spoke about the importance of continuing to support India's sportspersons in achieving their dreams, saying, "The coming decade will be a golden era for Indian sport! Together with the government, corporates, bodies like FICCI, our young athletes, and their families - we hope to make India a truly global multi-sporting powerhouse! This is not only about medals, but this is nation-building through sport."

The summit brings together leaders from government, sport, industry and diplomacy to chart India's next decade of sporting progress.

The inaugural session began with a welcome address by PKSV Sagar, Chairman, FICCI Sports Committee and President, GMR Sports, who highlighted the growing need for collaboration across the sporting ecosystem.

This year's theme, "Indian Sports - Forging the Path to Global Excellence", set the direction for a day focused on global ambition, innovation and collective action.

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the release of the FICCI Knowledge Report 'Sporting India Rising' and the India-Australia Strategy for Sports Collaboration, reflecting the summit's emphasis on strengthening global partnerships.

With Australia as the Partner Country, the summit reinforced the growing opportunities in high-performance systems, coaching, sports science, innovation, and long-term talent pathways.

The session also witnessed a special moment as Indian Olympic Association Chairperson PT Usha was honoured with the FICCI Lifetime Achievement Award for her extraordinary contributions to Indian sport and for inspiring generations of athletes. (ANI)

