"The core is in good place": Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly ahead of SA20 season 5 auction

Pretoria [South Africa], October 6 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming SA20 season five player auction, Pretoria Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly spoke about the team, saying that the core of the team looks in good place and with five spots still left to fill, they are going into the auction knowing what they need.

95 South African cricketers and 61 overseas stars are set to go under the hammer at the October 7 auction for 19 remaining slots ahead of the milestone fifth season of the SA20. A total of 789 players had registered for the auction, which has now grown into one of the most anticipated events on the South African sporting calendar, before the list was trimmed down to 156 players.

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As per a post on team's Instagram, Ganguly said, "We were in the final last season, and we did not finish the job. This time, we have come back stronger. Phil Salt is back, and we have retained the players who delivered for us — Dewald Brevis, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi."

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"Add the firepower of Andre Russell and Sherfane Rutherford, along with some very good domestic talent coming through, and the core is in a good place. There are five spots left, and we will go into the auction knowing exactly what we need," he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pretoria Capitals (@pretoriacapitals)

Pretoria Capitals made it to the finals of the inaugural edition back in 2023 and in the 2026 season, losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape on both occasions. On the other two occasions, they placed fifth out of six teams, failing to reach the playoffs.

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It will be a smaller auction compared to last year, with most of the teams having retained their core group from the previous edition. Durban’s Super Giants and Paarl Royals have already completed their 19-player squads and will not be taking part in the auction. A maximum of 2.11 million USD will be spent, with Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town having to fill six slots each.

Former JSK skipper Faf du Plessis, all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, pacer Nandre Burger and veteran top-order batter Rassie van der Dussen will be among some of the biggest South African names on whom the four teams will have their eyes. Du Plessis’s appetite for the franchise circuit remains strong, with the veteran recently topping the run-scoring charts in Europe

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