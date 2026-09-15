"The Curran boys virtually grew up with us": Marsh recalls “Special Memories” of childhood in Zimbabwe ahead of 100th ODI

Harare [Zimbabwe], September 15 (ANI): Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh fondly recalled growing up alongside Sam and Tom Curran, with their families sharing tours and a close friendship through their fathers.

In a video posted by Cricket.au on X, Marsh also reminisced about the many backyard cricket battles at the Curran family home, describing the memories as “very good” and special.

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With his elder brother Shaun’s first-class career already underway in Western Australia during the Marsh family’s stint in Zimbabwe, Mitch spent hours at Harare Sports Club playing cricket with the younger sons of his father’s coaching assistant, Kevin Curran.

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Those backyard and club games clearly proved to be quite the breeding ground for talent. Tom, Ben and Sam Curran have all gone on to represent their respective countries at international level, Tom and Sam for England, and Ben for Zimbabwe, with the latter included in the hosts’ ODI squad to face Australia this week.

"We’ve got the Curran boys there — Sammy and Tom. I feel like that was in Sri Lanka, but I could be well wrong. We obviously toured with our families, and Kevin was one of Dad’s great mates. The Curran boys virtually grew up with us over here, are some really special memories. We had many of backyard battles in their house, it's very good memories," Marsh said in a video posted by Cricket.au on X.

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Marsh, who once dreamed of representing Zimbabwe, is set to play his 100th ODI in a country that remains close to his heart. Australia will take on Zimbabwe in Harare on Tuesday in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

"I actually wanted to play for Zimbabwe at one point," he added. (ANI)

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