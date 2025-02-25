The Great Khali opens up on attending Mahakumbh 2025, says "It was peaceful...."

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) wrestler and World Heavyweight Champion Dalip Singh Rana, also known as The Great Khali, talked about his experience attending the Mahakumbh for the first time.

Dalip was speaking at an event at the Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking to ANI, Dalip said, "I liked it very much, and the experience I had of going to Mahakumbh was very peaceful. And I feel very light. I have two more days left, and I would like to tell everyone who has not done so yet that you must go and take a bath. You will feel light. So I liked it when I went for the first time and had a darshan of very good saints, took a bath, and brought Gangajal from there. It is kept at home."

Meanwhile, devotees continue to arrive in large numbers at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the ongoing Mahakumbh ahead of the Mahashivratri festival on Wednesday. The Mela, which has witnessed a historic turnout, will continue until February 26.

Drone visuals from the Triveni Sangam showed devotees taking a holy dip, marking the event's spiritual significance.

So far, over 62 crore devotees have participated, with more than 1.30 crore taking a dip on Monday alone.

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X, "More than 1.30 crore devotees today and over 63.36 crore devotees so far have taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj, a living symbol of India's faith and Sanatan's harmony. It is the festival of humanity. Hearty congratulations to all revered saints and devotees who received the holy benefit of the sacred bath today in this 'Mahayagna' of unity! Hail Mother Ganga!"

Large-scale sanitation and cleanliness efforts have been implemented in response to the massive influx of devotees on the last day of Mahakumbh.

It has set a new Guinness World Record with 15,000 sanitation workers participating in a cleanliness drive across multiple venues. However, the final results of this record attempt are expected to be announced on February 27. (ANI)

