"The idea was to bowl yorkers...": LSG skipper Pant on strategy to control GT batters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 12 (ANI): Following his side's win over Gujarat Titans (GT), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant revealed his strategy that kept GT batters in check during end overs and hailed Nicholas Pooran for his explosive knock.

Pooran, Aiden Markram led the 181-run chase from the front, giving LSG another win at home. They defeated GT by six wickets at Ekana Stadium on Saturday.

After restricting GT, after a 120-run stand between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, to 180/6, Markram and Pooran delivered big hits that pretty much seemed to have ended the game in the first half of the run-chase. However. GT bowlers contained their opponents well, taking the game till the last over.

During the post-match presentation, Pant said, "Definitely feeling happy. We just follow the same path and believe in our ability and just take one game at a time. The idea was to bowl yorkers and slower balls into the wicket (On how they kept GT in check towards the end). Bowlers put it in the right place to pull it back for us. The start (with the ball) was not happy but the way we pulled it back was amazing. I am feeling much better with every game. The more time I spend on the wicket I am going to feel better. We are happy to have Nicholas Pooran in our team. You want someone like that to be in our team than the opposition. The way he has been batting is phenomenal."

Coming to the match, LSG won the toss and elected to field first. A 120-run partnership between Gill (60 in 38 balls, with six fours and a six) and Sudharsan (56 in 37 balls, with seven fours and a six) got GT off to a fine start. However, after losing both openers, GT could not really recover and made 180/6 in their 20 overs, after losing Washington Sundar (2), Jos Buttler (16), Sherfane Rutherford (22) and Rahul Tewatia (0) quickly.

Shardul Thakur (2/34) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/36) were the top bowlers for LSG while Digvesh Rathi and Avesh Khan also got a wicket.

During the run-chase, GT started off really well with a 65-run stand between Markram and skipper Rishabh Pant (21 in 18 balls, with four boundaries). Another brilliant half-century stand followed between Markram (58 in 31 balls, with nine fours and a six) and Nicholas Pooran (61 in 34 balls, with a four and seven sixes). Finishing touches from Ayush Badoni (28* in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) took LSG to a win with three balls and seven wickets left.

LSG is at the third spot in the points table with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. GT has the same win-loss record and sits at number two. (ANI)

