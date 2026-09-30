Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 30 (ANI): The cricketing fraternity came alive as Indian skipper Shubman Gill scored a massive unbeaten double ton during India's record-breaking chase against West Indies at Guwahati during the second ODI on Wednesday.

A 255-run opening stand between centurion Rohit Sharma and Gill helped Men in Blue seal their highest-ever run-chase in ODIs and overall second-highest of all time, mowing down 406 against West Indies at Guwahati. Despite the fan excitement of witnessing Rohit and Virat Kohli in action, Gill's masterful 223* in 133 balls blew the 'Hitman' Rohit's record-filled century away by a long shot.

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Posting on X, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan wrote, "What a player, unreal form by Shubman Gill. 200."

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The Indian spin wizard and former all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin also exclaimed on X: "The Indian double hundred juggernaut continues. Splendid from the captain GILL."

Posting on his Instagram, India's World Cup winning legend Yuvraj Singh hailed the knock as a "wonderful display of maturity and calmness."

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Former Indian middle-order batter Suresh Raina hailed Gill for his "statement" knock and for "leading from the front" with the bat.

"A breathtaking 200 — the fastest ODI double hundred ever. Pure class, and another statement from a captain who leads from the front. With the 2027 World Cup on the horizon, India’s future looks exciting with Gill at the helm. @ShubmanGill," posted Raina on X.

Former Indian domestic cricket stalwart Priyank Panchal wrote that the young opener has potential to go down as a 50-over cricket great, known for his maximum impact in lesser number of ODI games.

"Shubman Gill, what a superstar! Since the first ODI, people have been saying that it's unfortunate that he will never play as many ODIs say as a Virat to equal his record. I believe that he has the potential to go down in history as a great of the format, who created the maximum impact in the least number of matches in the 50-overs game! #INDvWI," posted Panchal on his X.

Posting on Instagram, former Indian opener and at one point, Gill's opening partner during youngster's initial days, Shikhar Dhawan, also wrote, "A double hundred at that pace. Fastest ODI double century ever! That’s not form, that’s a statement. Congratulations @shubmangill."

Gill ended unbeaten during the record-breaking chase of 406 runs at 223* in 133 balls, with 26 fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of over 167, which is the third-highest ODI score by a batter, next to Rohit Sharma (264) and New Zealand's Martin Guptill (237*).

Gill overtook Ishan Kishan's record of 126-ball double ton against Bangladesh in 2022. Now, Gill, with two double tons is the second batter alongside Rohit Sharma (3) with multiple double tons.

His feat also made him only the second batter after Glenn Maxwell to score an ODI double century while chasing. Maxwell had produced his remarkable 201 not out against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 2023 during the 50-over World Cup.

The opener also surpassed Maxwell's Wankhede miracle to register highest individual while chasing.

Gill also became the first-ever cricketer to slam a double ton while leading the side, having cracked a classy 269 against England at Edgbaston last year.

The Indian skipper also overtook Virender Sehwag's 219 against WI in 2011 to register the highest-ever ODI score by an Indian captain.

Gill reached his second-successive hundred of the series and third-straight ODI ton on home soil in just 62 balls, overtaking Rohit's record for fastest century by an Indian skipper. The 'Hitman' had cracked a 63-ball ton against Afghanistan in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in Delhi.

The fastest ODI ton for India in men's ODI though still remains with Virat Kohli, who cracked a 52-ball ton against Australia in 2013.

Gill also raced to the 150-run mark in 89 balls, the fastest by an Indian in an ODI.

This year in 11 ODIs and 10 innings, Gill has scored 894 runs at an average of 127.71 and a strike rate of 119.51, including three fours and five sixes.

In 69 ODIs and 68 innings, Gill has scored 3,712 runs at an average 65.12 and a strike rate of over 103, with 11 centuries and 20 fifties.

Coming to the match, India won the toss and elected to field first. Incrediblely paced centuries from John Campbell (101 in 68 balls, with nine fours and five sixes), Shai Hope (104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes) and Amir Jangoo (114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) took WI to their highest ODI total ever, of 405/7.

Gurnoor Brar (2/96), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) were thrashed by WI batters. Kuldeep Yadav (2/65) delivered the best among bowlers.

Thanks to a 255-run stand between Rohit Sharma (101 in 75 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes), Gill's double ton and cameos of 29 in 19 balls by Virat Kohli and 31* in 37 by Ruturaj Gaikwad, India has pulled off their highest ODI chase ever and overall second-highest chase in the 50-over format with eight wickets in hand. (ANI)

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