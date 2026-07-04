'The joy is so sweet': Egypt legend Elneny hails Salah after team seals R16 spot

Following Egypt's FIFA World Cup round of 32 clash win over Australia, former Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Elneny hailed the team's skipper Mohamed Salah, expressing that the "joy is so sweet" after clinching the round of 16 berth.

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Egypt created history by winning a FIFA World Cup knockout match for the first time, defeating Australia 4-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in their Round of 32 clash in Dallas on Friday to book a place in the last 16. The Pharaohs, who had never progressed from a World Cup knockout tie, held their nerve from the spot after 120 minutes failed to separate the sides. Egypt will now face defending champions Argentina in the Round of 16.

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After the match, Elneny, who played for Egypt from 2011-25 and is well known for his stint with English football giants Arsenal from 2016-2024, posted a picture with Salah in the dressing room.

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"Proud of you, the joy is so sweet @MoSalah," said the caption.

Salah was one of the architects of the win, creating five scoring chances in the match and scoring in the penalty shootout as well.

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Australia had started brightly against Egypt and nearly took the lead inside five minutes when Cristian Volpato's long-range effort clipped the top of the crossbar. Jordan Bos also threatened before Rami Rabia produced a crucial last-ditch challenge to deny the winger.

Despite the strong opening, Egypt struck with their first effort on target in the 13th minute. Karim Hafez delivered a precise cross from the left, and Emam Ashour headed beyond goalkeeper Patrick Beach to give the Pharaohs the lead.

The Socceroos found an equaliser shortly after halftime when Mohamed Hany diverted a dangerous Australian free-kick into his own net, setting up a tense finish.

Australia had to rely on Beach to stay in the contest as the goalkeeper produced an excellent one-handed save to deny Rabia's header, while Harry Souttar made a crucial block to keep out Haisem Hassan as the match went into extra time.

Neither side could find a winner in the additional 30 minutes. Veteran goalkeeper Mathew Ryan was introduced late in anticipation of a penalty shootout, but Egypt ultimately held their nerve from the spot.

Souttar blasted Australia's opening penalty over the crossbar before Mohamed Salah converted with a Panenka for Egypt. After 18-year-old Lucas Herrington missed Australia's fourth penalty, Hossam Abdelmaguid calmly slotted home the decisive spot-kick to seal a 4-2 shootout victory.

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