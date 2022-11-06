The judgement day

MELBOURNE, November 5

South Africa and India will look to seal places in the T20 World Cup semifinals with regulation wins over cricketing minnows as the Super 12 phase wraps up with a flurry of matches tomorrow.

South Africa suffered their first major setback with a 33-run defeat to Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday but Temba Bavuma’s team will aim to restore normal service against the already-eliminated Netherlands in the early match in Adelaide.

A win would ensure South Africa would finish in the top-2 of Group 2 and advance to next week’s semis, but defeat would see them miss the knockout rounds for a third T20 World Cup in succession, while opening the door for Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Need to be clinical

India, who lead the group with six points, one ahead of the Proteas, will be strong favourites to fend off Zimbabwe in the evening match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and sew up top spot.

“We need to be as clinical as possible,” all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin told reporters today. “We know no team is a brush-over... We can’t go in there and expect them to crumble.”

Third-placed Pakistan play fourth-placed Bangladesh in the second leg of the Adelaide Oval double-header and will be cheering on Netherlands before taking the field. With both the Asian sides on four points, one less than South Africa, the winner will reach the semis if the South Africans slip. sHowever, if South Africa advance, only Pakistan would likely still be in contention, given Bangladesh’s net run-rate (-1.276) is well behind India’s (+0.73).

On a prayer

With victories in their last eight completed T20 matches against Bangladesh, Pakistan will be expected to keep the semis race alive until at least the final match and pray Zimbabwe can do the unthinkable against Rohit Sharma’s India.

“You don’t need any motivation, whether it’s the World Cup or not,” said Pakistan batsman Shan Masood. “Just playing for your country, putting that shirt on, I think for every individual in this camp, it means a lot.”

Zimbabwe played giant-killers by beating Pakistan in their Super 12 clash but crashed out of the tournament with a deflating defeat to Netherlands.

Captain Craig Ervine said the chance to take the wicket of India’s talismanic batsman Virat Kohli should be motivation enough for his bowlers.

“How often do you get the opportunity to put Virat Kohli in your pocket?” he asked. “I’m pretty sure that our fast bowlers will be raring to go come tomorrow. Obviously with the win against Pakistan, it’s given us a huge amount of belief that we can beat any side in the tournament. I don’t think that will change going into tomorrow’s game.” — Reuters

13In four matches, India’s average opening stand is 13 at a run rate of 4.27. Only Pakistan and Namibia have had worse starts in the tournament.

5-2India lead the head-to-head record in T20I matches against Zimbabwe 5-2. The two nations last played a T20I back in 2016.

1India have never played against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cups. Tomorrow’s match will mark the first meeting between the two nations on the grand stage.

68Virat Kohli is 68 short of becoming the first batter to reach 4000 runs in T20Is.