The last WC "Siuuu"

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As captain of the Seleção das Quinas, the Portuguese forward could not prevent his side’s elimination at the hands of La Roja. It was a painful exit for the 41-year-old, who decided to draw the curtain on his World Cup journey after setting a historic record with six appearances at the tournament.

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“The truth is that this was my last World Cup. For the rest, I will have time to think about it, to be with my family, not make rash decisions, and I will continue my life,” said Ronaldo.

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He added: “I am sad to exit the World Cup this way, but I gave everything, I did my best, and I leave with a clear conscience.”

While he left his international future open, Ronaldo departs the World Cup with immense pride and an enduring legacy. Portugal’s all-time leading scorer helped his country win the European Championship in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

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Such has been Ronaldo’s aura and influence that many fans believed he might even feature at the 2030 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Portugal, Spain and Morocco. However, regardless of his commitment to fitness, playing in another World Cup at the age of 45 appears highly unlikely.

A similar scene unfolded in 2022, when the then 37-year-old Ronaldo left the field in tears following Portugal’s shock quarter-final defeat to Morocco in Qatar. Given another opportunity by head coach Roberto Martinez, Ronaldo had the chance to rewrite the ending and help Portugal secure a first-ever World Cup title, but it was not to be. Against Spain, he managed 19 touches and three attempts on goal, but ultimately could not live up to the enormous expectations placed upon him.

Ronaldo is expected to continue representing Portugal, albeit increasingly as a mentor and source of inspiration for younger players before eventually stepping away from international football, much like Brazilian star Neymar. Portugal are scheduled to face Wales in the UEFA Nations League in September and have also been grouped with Denmark and Norway. It will be interesting to see what role Ronaldo plays in the campaign.

The global icon first represented Portugal as an 18-year-old in 2003 against Kazakhstan and scored his first international goal against Greece at Euro 2004. Discovered by Sir Alex Ferguson and developed at Manchester United, Ronaldo was officially appointed Portugal captain during the Euro 2008 cycle.

As the years passed, he shattered virtually every major scoring and appearance record. In 2014, he became Portugal’s all-time leading scorer by surpassing Pauleta’s tally of 47 goals. By 2021, he had become international football’s highest goalscorer, eclipsing Ali Daei’s long-standing record of 109 goals.

Ronaldo has appeared in a remarkable six FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022 and 2026) and six UEFA European Championships (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024), a feat unmatched by any other player. He has also featured in two UEFA Nations League finals (2019 and 2025) and the 2017 Confederations Cup, scoring in every major tournament except Euro 2024. He netted 41 goals in World Cup qualifiers and another 41 in European Championship qualifying campaigns.

Ronaldo made his FIFA World Cup debut in Germany in 2006 at the age of 21 and went on to make 27 appearances at the tournament for Portugal. With 11 goals and two assists to his name, he was part of the side that achieved a fourth-place finish in Germany — which was a step below their best-ever third finish in the 1966 FIFA World Cup in England.